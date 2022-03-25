A special honour for ‘oldest dog in Ireland’ Skippy the retired sheepdog

Thousands of dogs from across Ireland – north and south – are wishing Brandy dog food a very happy 50th birthday this year, including Border Collie Skippy.

To start the birthday celebrations, Brandy has made Skippy - who has religiously eaten two cans of Brandy Pet Food every day since he was a pup - its honorary brand ambassador and is presenting him with a lifetime supply of his favourite nosh.

As well as that, Skippy is going to be featuring on limited edition cans of the Brandy dog food, and will be on shelves throughout Ireland later this year.

Pat Geraghty has owned Skippy for almost three decades.

Since Pat’s wife, Mary, passed away five years ago, Skippy has remained Pat’s constant companion.

Pat said Skippy has always been his best friend and that he deserves all the attention he is receiving from Brandy.

“I am delighted that Skippy is being honoured this way,” Pat commented.

Pat and Gerry

“He’s been a great friend to me throughout the years, as well as helping around the farm, although he is retired now, so not as mobile.

“At the minute, he is taking a well-deserved rest in his favourite spot - the barn - but I still check in with him every day to feed him and make sure he is well looked after.”

Gerry Concannon, territory sales manager for Mackle Pet Foods, met up with Pat and Skippy and presented them with a special Brandy birthday hamper.

He stated: “It’s wonderful to see that the fresh country air here in Mayo, the nutritious, additive free local ingredients we use in our food and the love and care Pat gives his faithful friend every day, have helped Skippy live to such a healthy and active life.

“We are delighted to celebrate his long life in conjunction with our own, and we’d like to share that with every dog owner in Ireland as we celebrate 50 years of making pets happy with the roll out our birthday celebrations.”

Like Pat, loving dog owners all over the country can win the chance to see their pet pooch’s name on special Brandy tins as part of the birthday celebrations, as well as the chance to win hundreds of baby Brandy toys and a luxury dog friendly break for the whole family in Ireland.