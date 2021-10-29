A total of 1,233 acres of forestry for sale - one lot is available for £5.2 million

Perthshire's 'big tree country'.

They have been launched to the market by Savills, on behalf of Atholl Estates, and lie within the spectacular Tay and Tummel Valleys in central Perthshire.

The most expensive of the two is Killiechangie Forest, while nearby Drumbuie Wood is listed at £3.5 million.

They are located near Dunkeld and form part of the famous Atholl Estates forestry portfolio. Together, they represent some of the most historic examples of managed commercial forestry in the UK.

The total area for sale extends to a staggering 1,233 acres.

Atholl Estate timber has long been in demand, due to its high quality.

It was used to build Dunkeld Cathedral and Forest Lodge, as well as in the construction of the River Tay’s Dunkeld Bridge.

The estate was an early adopter of commercial planting and timber production systems, and has remained an exponent of forestry best practice.

Killechangie is a diverse conifer forest of 286 hectares, located just west of Ballinuig.

It was bought by the third Duke of Atholl in 1767.

The forest is mixed rotation and the older timber trees include impressive stands of mixed conifer, whilst the younger trees are mainly Sitka Spruce of various age classes, the average being 39 years old.

Drumbuie Wood, meanwhile, comprises two closely located parcels of conifer woodland across 212.5 hectares and is planted with mixed conifer species, including Sitka Spruce, Norway Spruce, Hybrid Larch and Scots Pine.

The timber is mixed rotation with over 20 different planting years recorded, with a current average age of 36 years old.

Drumbuie was bought by the fourth Duke in 1774.

Known as ‘Planter John’, he pioneered commercial planting and timber production systems and developed a method of planting on mounds, rather than in holes, a precursor to today’s establishment practices.

James Adamson of Savills commented: “Situated in an accessible and very fertile tree growing area, known colloquially as ‘big tree country’, the two forests combine fantastic timber investment potential, with the opportunity to buy woodlands which are steeped in history, and are characterised by a diverse species and age structure offering regular income from timber sales.

“We are seeing strong interest in environmental assets, and a purchase like this provides opportunities to investors well beyond base returns from timber, with the potential for environmental enhancement and to contribute to the fight against climate change through the sustainable management of woodland.”

Chief Executive of Atholl Estate, Andrew Bruce Wootton, said: “The estate has a clear vision, and this sale will allow us to achieve some key objectives; namely to invest in new native woodlands which will sequester carbon, expand our regenerative farming practices which will lower carbon output, as well as modernise our housing stock and expand on our tourism offerings.

“This is an exciting moment and we hope that these projects will continue to make Atholl a greener and greater place to live and work.”

The properties enjoy excellent access.