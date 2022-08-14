A total of 159 gold stars were won by local companies in Great Taste Awards

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four companies – Corndale Farm, Ballylisk cheese, Baronscourt Estate and Morelli’s won a coveted three gold stars and will go forward to compete for the Golden Fork award for regional winner.

Over the next few weeks I’m going to feature these award winners before the grand final in London at the beginning of September.

Alastair Crown is the owner of Corndale Farm Charcuterie in Limavady. He initially bought four Saddleback pigs with the notion of fattening them up for the home freezer. But he soon fell in love with keeping pigs and wanted to grow the herd. In only a year, it had expanded from 4 to 30. It’s all very well having great meat but you need to have an outlet to sell it. With his self taught skills he put together meat boxes of basic cuts and sausages, to sell to family and the local community. To add value to his meat he taught himself basic butchery skills and set about making a chorizo. This Spanish style sausage, flavoured with smoked paprika was right on trend so it made sense to make something already enjoying popularity. He made the sausage and then suspended it from his mantelpiece to cure – not an orthodox method but an certainly an effective one. Not to mention the added bonus of giving visitors to the house a laugh.

Alastair Crown from Corndale Farm.

What started as a hobby became a business in 2015. Corndale Farm was born and with the help of a college based food innovation centre he worked on the health and safety side of preserving meat and invested in premises outside Limavady. He also took the plunge and gave up his full time job. Today he now has a state of the art curing facility manned by himself and 3 full time employees.

With all livestock farming, the home environment is vital. Alastair farms his pigs on land at the bottom of Benevenagh Mountain. As well as Saddlebacks, the black pig with a white band about the forepart of their trunk, he has introduced Oxford Sandy and Blacks to the herd. This heritage breed has a base colour of sandy brown with black patches. They’re fed on barley and wheat and he also grows a fodder consisting of rape plant and turnips. The land is also naturally free draining soil – essential for good animal welfare. This allows them to forage naturally and to “root” for food. These pigs really are as happy as ones in the proverbial. The result of this lifestyle is magnificently fat and contented pigs. Fat is essential for good meat , especially for charcuterie. Animals are at least 12 months old before being dispatched – an ideal age for good meat.

Great charcuterie starts with an excellent recipe. Slowly curing and drying meat has its roots in European cuisine. Alastair takes influence from Spain with his chorizo but tends more towards Italy for his inspiration. Collaborations are also a key part of his business. He has developed a veal salami for Broughgammon Farm in Ballycastle. They were keen to get a better return and use for their veal mince and this ticked the box. He produces venison salami with sika deer from the Baronscourt Estate in Tyrone and a buffalo bresola, an air dried meat, from Ballyriff Buffalo farm on the shores of lough Neagh. He makes a coppa, a cured pork shoulder, flavoured with Bushmills whiskey. N’Duja is a spreadable salami that he has also introduced. It’s now trendy in the way chorizo was when he started his business. Another Spanish influenced product is his lomo, an airdried pork loin, that he cures with Irish black butter. His chorizo won 3 gold stars in the Great Taste Awards this year. You can order it, and his other products, online at corndalefarm.com