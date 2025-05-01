A very good turnout of cattle at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales, store bullocks to £1900

A very good turnout of store cattle and weanlings on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 29th April resulted in a strong demand for quality stock with some plainer stock on offer.

However this week store bullocks sold to £1900 for a 480kg Charolais (£396) with a 480kg Limousin to £1890 (£394) and a 450kg Charolais to £1790 (£398).

Weanling males sold to 1830 for a 430kg Charolais (£426) and £1720 for a 415kg Simmental (£414)

Lighter weight males sold to £1570 for a 320kg Charolais (£491) with a 255kg Charolais to £1260 x 2 (£494) and a 200kg Limousin to £950 (£475).

Store heifers sold to £1900 for a 515kg Charolais (£369) with a 430kg Charolais to £1660 (£386).

Weanling heifers sold to £1420 for a 360kg Limousin (£394) with a 310kg Limousin to £1370 (£442) a 300kg Charolais sold to £1350 (£450) with a 290kg Simmental to £1240 (£428) and a 300kg Charolais to £1260 (£420).

Sample prices

Store and weanling males

Belturbet producer 480kg Charolais to £1900 (£396) 430kg Charolais to £1830 (£426) and 410kg Limousin to £1680 (£410) Derrylin producer 480kg Limousin to £1890 (£394) and 350kg Limousin to £1550 (£443) Magheraveely producer 450kg Charolais to £1790 (£398) Rosslea producer 415kg Simmental to £1720 (£414) 335kg Simmental to £1490 (£445) 255kg Charolais to £1260 (£494) and 290kg Simmental to £1240 (£428) Lisnaskea producer 410kg Limousin to £1660 (£405)and 300kg Limousin to £1150 (£383) Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £1570 (£491) Lisnaskea producer 345kg Charolais to £1570 (£455) 330kg Charolais to £1410(£427) 295kg Charolais to £1350 (£458) 300kg Charolais to £1210 (£403) 320kg Charolais to £1200 (£375) 300kg Charolais to £1140 (£380) 265kg Charolais to £1070 (£404) 280kg Charolais to £940 (£336) and 210kg Charolais to £800 (£381) Lisnaskea producer 370kg Simmental to £1320 (£357) 315kg Charolais to £1200 (£381) and 350kg Simmental to £1100 (£334) Newtownbutler producer 255kg Charolais to £1260 (£494) 200kg Limousin to £950 (£475) and 230kg Limousin to £870 (£378) Lisnaskea producer 305kg Charolais to £1180 (£387) 250kg Charolais to £1060 (£424) and 220kg Charolais to £890 (£405) Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £1180 (£407) 310kg Simmental to£1160 (£374) and 355kg Charolais to £1100 (£310) Lisnaskea producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £1120 x 2 (£373) 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£360) 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£348) and 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£360) Belleek producer 280kg Hereford to £960 (£343) 260kg Saler to £940 (£362) and 270kg Saler to £920 (£341) and Newtownbutler producer 200kg Limousin to £950 (£475) and 230kg Limousin to £870 (£378).

Store and weanling heifers

Kinawley producer 515kg Charolais to £1900 (£369) Belturbet producer 430kg Charolais to £1660 (£386) and 370kg Limousin to £1220 (£330) Lisnaskea producer 360kg Limousin to £1420 (£394) Lisnaskea producer 310kg Limousin to £1370 (£442) 300kg Limousin to 31260 (£420) 340kg Limousin to £1190 (£350) Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £1350 (£450) 330 kg Charolais to £1290 (£391) and 325kg Charolais to £1190 (£366) Maghreraveely producer 335kg Charolais to £1290 (£385) Rosslea producer 290kg Simmental to £1240 (£428) Newtownbutler producer 280kg Simmental to £1190 (£425) 290kg Charolais to £1050 (£362) 275kg Shorthorn to £920, 285kg Limousin to £920 and 240kg Charolais to £860 (£358) Lisnaskea producer 285kg Charolais to £1180 (£414) 270kg Charolais to £1140 (£422) 295kg Charolais to £1060 (£359) and 235kg Charolais to £1040 (£442) Derrylin producer 340kg Limousin to £1100 and 230kg Simmental to £1040. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Limousin to £1000 (£385) and Belleek producer 270kg Saler to £920 (£341) and 230kg Saler to £810 (£352).

A good steady demand this week with lots more stock required to supply demand from online and ringside competition.

