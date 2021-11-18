A very strong show of Simmentals at Stars of the Future

Islavale win overall and reserve overall senior and reserve junior female

The quality in depth of the Simmental line up was confirmed when the Annick herd went on to lift the junior continental interbreed title, whilst the Blackford herd of WG MacPherson, Blackford, Croy, Inverness took the Joe Watson Memorial Trophy (interbreed) for best pair.

In front of the Simmental judge for the day, Laura Beattie who runs the Garmouth herd at Corskie Farm, Garmouth, Fochabers, Moray, the Islavale herd picked up both the overall senior and reserve overall senior titles with Islavale Viva 8, and Islavale Liquorice respectively. The September 2020 born Islavale Viva 8 is by Curaheen Giant 2, and is out of Islavale Viva 2 (ET) EX 94 (EX2), a Chestermann Varney daughter.

Commenting on her overall senior, Laura Beattie said: “The senior champion was a lovely, correct heifer, and was very well fleshed. She had great width, was very square over her plates, and was just full of breed character with a very sweet face.”

Following her through to take the reserve senior overall was her stablemate in the shape of Islavale Liquorice, an October 2020 heifer by Ranfurly Confederate C24 11 EX 94, and out of Islavale Ebony, a Woodhall Walker daughter. Capping a fine day’s showing, the April 2021 born Islavale Mojito picked up the reserve junior female award. This heifer is by Curaheen Gunshot (P), and is out of Islavale Illusion (ET) VG 87. Islavale Viva 8, Islavale Liquorice, and Islavale Mojito are all entered into the much-anticipated Simmental next generation sale of females and weaned calves due to be held at Borderway Mart, Carlisle on 3rd December.

Taking the Simmental overall junior title, and then a fantastic overall continental junior interbreed title, was the January 2021 born Annick Memphis, and shown on the day by stockman Andrew Perratt. This young bull is by Wolfstar Golddigger 15, and is a heifer’s calf being out of Annick Desiree’s Joy VG87, who is a Corskie Callum daughter.

This double win was a poignant one with it being the first show outing for the Annick herd since the herd owner Lachlan Quarm sadly passed away earlier this year. Of her junior champion Laura Beattie commented: “This was a terrific young bull with a bit of power about him, good bone, and plenty of style. He’s very correct, with plenty of breed character, and is a great example of the Simmental breed. I think this is a young bull with a lot of future and potential.”

Of her day’s judging generally, and the cattle in front of her, Laura said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the day and thought that it was a great show of Simmentals. I’d like to congratulate all the exhibitors with cattle forward, and who really did the breed proud.”

Hot on the heels of winning the Simmental calf show at the Borderway Agri Expo, the April 2021 born, Springfield Major was back in the prizes for Gavin Brown, Springfield Farm, Penicuik, Midlothian, when winning the overall junior reserve title. Springfield Major is by the herd’s stock bull Islavale Jabba, and is out of Hazelden Jingle 40th. For the 25 breeding female Springfield herd, Springfield Major is provisionally taking aim at the October 2022 Stirling Bull Sales.

The senior bull award was won by Blackford Local Hero (P) from WG MacPherson and shown on the day by Anne MacPherson. December 2020 born, is by the multi titled show bull Heathbrow Important 17 (P) EX93, and is out of Blackford Echo VG 86, a Curlieu Knight daughter. With show winning lines on both sides of the pedigree, both Blackford Echo VG 86, and her dam Blackford Allegro EX 90, are both former class winners and junior champions at previous Stars of the Future Shows.

Blackford Local Hero (P) then teamed up with the December 2020 born heifer Blackford Lapis, who is also by Heathbrow Important 17 (P), and out of Blackford Amber VG 87, to win the prestigious Joe Watson Memorial Pairs Trophy judged by Robert McNee, Over Finlarg Farm, Dundee.