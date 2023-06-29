Everyone was a winner in the cross poles class with all those competitors who turned out three of the five weeks receiving a prize. These are the stars of the future and it was great to see how each and everyone of them improved over the past five weeks.

Aimee Quinn, Alexa Reid, Bella Smith, Rachel Stranney and Charlette Courtenage were all smiles as they got their photo taken within the main arena along with their ribbons and prizes.

The competition was definitely underway within the 50cm class as this was when the second part of the course - fences nine to 12 were under the clock. Competitors turned out in their droves for this class with a total of 15 competitors competing on the day and with 13 of those qualified for the league the competition was certainly starting to hot up. Competitors seemed to be feeling the pressure of the final with only six competitors jumping a double clear.

Ellie Annett, Archie.

One of those double clears was Rachel Stranney and ‘Snowy’ who placed first on the day in a time of 27.62 seconds, this was enough to earn them 16 league points which soared them to the top of the leader board and first place.

The pair were delighted to be walking away with a beautifully embroidered Hagans Croft numnah. Julia Kerr and ‘Cheerna’ had their ups and down throughout the five-week league at Hagans Croft, however, it was great to see all their hard work coming to fruition at the final.

The pair jumped a double clear round in 34.59 seconds and earned second place on the day. Second place in the league went to Faith Fleming and ‘BallyR Joey’ who were delighted to have won a grooming bag, which will come in handy for all their days out competing over the summer months.

Onto the 60cm class where a few more fillers and coloured poles entered the main arena, creating oxers and something more challenging for those competitors. Eve Lawther has been consistent throughout the league and Saturday was no different, double clear round in 27.35 seconds and first place on the day and first place within the league. Very well deserved.

Eve Lawther, Cream Cracker.

Second place on the day was Faith Fleming and ‘BallyR Joey’ and second place in the league was Katie Stewart and ‘Barrera Purple Iris’. Nothing could wipe the smile from these girls’ faces, they were delighted with how well their ponies jumped and how well they rode the course.

Six competitors entered the 70cm class and what a successful day for Danni Froemling. Not only was it Danni's birthday but it was a winning day – first on the day with a double clear round in 29.97 seconds and second place in the 70cm league.

There is no doubt there will be lots of celebrating over the weekend in the Froemling household.

Anna Reid and ‘Commander’ placed second on the day and first in the league. Everyone was delighted to see this pair finishing the league on a high, very well deserved.

50cm League winners.

It was a winning day for Ellie Annett and ‘Archie’ in the 80cm class. First on the day and first in the league, this pair have a great partnership and these wins are very much deserved.

It was Ellen Cousins’ first time competing at this venue and she certainly made an impression as she jumped clear on ‘Janesmoore Crackerjack’ to place second on the day. Second place in the 80cm league was Nicole Lawther and ‘Lyra’. Nicole was delighted with this mare’s consistency over the five weeks and their efforts were certainly rewarded on Saturday

Only one double clear round was achieved in the 90cm class and, therefore, there was one clear winner - Aimee McKeown and ‘Russell’.

The pair also won the 90cm league with Kelsea Maginnis and ‘Keena’ placing second on the day and second in the league. Both these horses deserve to be in the top spots, they are a pleasure to watch jump around the main arena.

Bella Smith, Minnie.

The jumps were adjusted to the 1m class which was the last class of the day. As the jumps got higher, clear rounds got harder to achieve, with both competitors having unfortunate poles hitting the ground.

First place went to Alix Robinson and ‘Prince’ with second place awarded to Kaiti McCann and ‘Cookie’. It was great to see such good sportsmanship between these two competitors on the day.

With thanks all the competitors who supported this event throughout the five weeks and to the stewards who keep all the events running so smoothly every week.

Thank you to Black Horse photography for covering the event throughout the five weeks - all photographs can be purchased from Black Horse photography’s website.

Hagan’s Croft is now preparing to start their five-week dressage league, commencing on Saturday 1 July.

This event is pre-entry only with entries closing each Thursday at 8pm. To enter please visit Hagans Croft’s website - www.haganscrofteqestrian.co.uk or download the Hagan’s Croft App onto your smart phone.

Anna Reid, Commander.

Results:

Class 1 - X-Poles (clear rounds):

Aimee Quinn, Twinkle; Sophie Malone, Twilight; Alexa Reid, Bonnie; Bella Smith, Minnie; Layla Malone, Twilight; Ruth Logan, Marty; Amelia Logan, Bart; Elliot Logan, Wellie.

Class 2 - 50cm:

1. Rachel Stranney, Snowy; 2. Julia Kerr, Cheerna; 3. Sofia Taylor, Scarlett; 4. Faith Fleming, BallyR Joey; 5. Sofia Taylor, Pepsi Coca Cola; 6. Rose Henderson, Tubster.

Class 3 - 60cm:

1. Eve Lawther, Cream Cracker; 2. Faith Fleming, BallyR Joey; 3. Katie Stewart, Barrera Purple Iris; 4. Megan Deery, Patch; 5. Charlie Watson, Goldengrove Miss Markle; 6. Rachel Price, Harry.

Class 4 - 70cm:

1. Danni Froemling, Ralphie; 2. Anna Reid, Commander; 3. Charlie Watson, Goldengrove Miss Markle; 4. Faith Fleming, BallyR Joey; 5. Aimee Willis, Harriet.

Class 5 - 80cm:

1. Ellie Annett, Archie; 2. Ellen Cousins, Janesmoore Crackerjack; 3. Lexie McClements, Buster; 4. Cara Hamill, Bella; 5. Nicole Lawther, Lyra; 6. Anna Reid, Commander.

Class 6 - 90cm:

1. Aimee McKeown, Russell; 2. Kelsea Maginnis, Keena; 3. Ellie Annett, Archie; 4. Nicole Lawther, Lyra.

Class 7 - 1m:

1. Alix Robinson, Prince; 2. Kaiti McCann, Cookie.

Show Jumping League Results May/June 2023:

Class 1 - X-Poles (winners):

Aimee Quinn, Twinkle; Alexa Reid, Bonnie; Bella Smith, Minnie; Rachel Stranney, Barney; Charlette Courtenage, TT.

Class 2 - 50cm:

1. Rachel Stranney, Snowy; 2. Faith Fleming, BallyR Joey; 3. Sofia Taylor, Pepsi Coca Cola; 4. Sofia Taylor, Scarlett; 5. Vivienne Andrews, Sarahs Pebbles; 6. Julia Kerr, Cheerna.

Class 3 - 60cm:

1. Eve Lawther, Cream Cracker; 2. Katie Stewart, Barrera Purple Iris; 3. Faith Fleming, BallyR Joey; 4. Rachel Price, Harry; 5. Violet Campbell, Jet.

Class 4 - 70cm:

1. Anna Reid, Commander; 2. Danni Froemling, Ralphie.

Class 5 - 80cm:

1. Ellie Annett, Archie; 2. Nicole Lawther, Lyra; 3. Cara Hamill, Bella; 4. Anna Reid, Commander; 5. Kelsea Maginnis, Keena; 6. Roberta Maginnis, Dubias.

Class 6 - 90cm:

1. Aimee McKeown, Russell; 2. Kelsea Maginnis, Keena.