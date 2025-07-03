AbbeyAutoline can help with the Harvest

The summer months normally gets associated with school holidays and hopefully sunny weather.

2025 has been a fantastic year, as far as the weather is concerned.

Grass and crops have been growing well, livestock are thriving, and the season’s work is well under control. As the month moves on into August thoughts turn to the harvesting of cereal crops.

From an insurance perspective, though, harvest time brings its own issues which aren’t particularly weather related. At this time, farmers’ sheds and barns will be filling with silage, hay, straw and grain. It’s at this point that farmers need to make sure that their insurance policies adequately cover what they have in stock.

Collecting silage in the fields near Ballycastle, County Antrim. (Photo: Steve Allen Photo)

There are instances when farmers have insured the average amount of what is stored throughout the year rather than what is stored during peak times. Unfortunately, if the worst were to happen now – when sheds are brimming – the crop would be underinsured, and a potentially significant financial loss would be incurred. A phone call to your broker might be all it takes to avoid this painful scenario.

Not only are the sheds filled with winter feed, but the fields are also filled with the new livestock crop of 2025. Lambs are maturing and calves are growing so the value of livestock on the farm is increasing. Livestock values reach a maximum around this time of year on a lot of farms so again care must be taken to make sure that livestock sums insured on your policy really represent the actual value on the farm. Underinsurance can have a significant financial impact on your business in the event of a claim.

With harvest comes an increasing level of agricultural machinery on the roads. Farmers need to take a few minutes to check that all indicators, beacons and brake lights are working not just on the tractors but also on the attachment behind. Turning right is always a difficult manoeuvre, and care must be taken not only to check for oncoming vehicles but especially vehicles deciding to overtake just as the tractor starts to make its turn.

At AbbeyAutoline, they work with their customers to discuss their cover and help them have the right cover in place for their business. If things do go wrong and a property loss occurs, they even offer a free service providing access to professional property claim specialists to negotiate the best settlement with your insurer.

Harvest, although hectic, is arguably one the best and most satisfying times of the year for anyone involved with the agri-sector. AbbeyAutoline’s job is to make sure that insurance is one less thing to worry about.

