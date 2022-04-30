AbbeyAutoline returns as proud sponsor of Beef Shorthorn Classes

Hosted by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, the 153rd Balmoral Show will take place once again at Balmoral Park, Lisburn from Wednesday May 11 to Saturday May 14.

AbbeyAutoline is proud to announce our agricultural team will be in attendance at our usual spot (Stand B41) and as our pitch overlooks the cattle rings it is fitting that we are also once again the proud sponsors of the Beef Shorthorn Classes.

With everyone in our team either coming directly or indirectly from a farming background, the Balmoral Show is certainly a special event in the AbbeyAutoline calendar.

Richard Henderson

It was such a fantastic experience to attend last year’s scaled down Balmoral Show in September. For many of us it was our first major foray back out into the world post-lockdown and the Show didn’t disappoint.

But this year feels different, and while we will be doing everything possible to stay safe, we are very much looking forward to celebrating all that is great about Northern Ireland’s agricultural industry.

Organisers are expecting over 120,000 visitors to attend this year’s Show and for many people in the farming community it will be the highlight of the year.

It provides a chance to showcase their best stock, find out about innovations within the industry, research new machinery or simply enjoy the social aspect of a day out.

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society deserves great credit for the programme it has put together for 2022. It may be a cliché but there really is something to suit everyone at the Balmoral Show and this year’s line-up has a real celebratory feel to it.

AbbeyAutoline is delighted to be supporting the show by sponsoring the Beef Shorthorn Classes. We take great pride in standing with Northern Ireland’s farming community and we are proud to be a show sponsor.

The Beef Shorthorn Classes always set a very high bar and I have no doubt this year’s competition will once again showcase the best of the breed.

While we are certainly looking forward to the celebrations of the Show, we should not forget the past couple of years has been a very challenging time for people.

The social aspect of the Balmoral Show is something that is hard to put a price on, but I think the opportunity to meet people once again this year will be invaluable for many.

With that in mind I would like to extend a warm welcome to all visitors to come along to our stand. Yes, we can talk insurance and we will be happy to do so, but importantly there will be plenty of craic and a lot of friendly faces.

The Show also provides us with a great chance to meet with other businesses operating in the agri sector. We have many great relationships with these kinds of businesses, and it is always great to catch-up with them in a social setting.

No matter what size your business is, we know the hurdles involved in running a successful farm in Northern Ireland today, that is why we are proud to be firm supporters of the 153rd Balmoral Show.