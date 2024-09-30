Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Abbeyfield and Wesley Housing Association is pleased to support Positive Ageing Month this October, a month-long celebration of the invaluable contributions that older people make to their communities.

The month will feature a variety of activities and events aimed at promoting social connection, physical activity, and overall wellbeing for older residents across its houses in Northern Ireland.

Positive Ageing Month, observed annually in October, aims to reduce social isolation and loneliness by encouraging older people to engage with others, stay active, and embrace lifelong learning.

Abbeyfield and Wesley’s planned events reflect these goals, with a special focus on the five steps to wellbeing: Be Active, Connect, Take Notice, Give, and Keep Learning.

Pictured (Back Row ) Yvonne Henry, Support Worker, Abbeyfield & Wesley Ballymoney and resident Hubert Johnston and (Front Row) Norma Horner, Maisie Allison (age 106) and Jean McAleese. (Pic: Declan Roughan Photography)

Patrick Thompson, Chief Executive of Abbeyfield & Wesley Housing Association, said: “Positive Ageing Month is an important opportunity to highlight the vibrant, active role that older people play in our communities.

“At Abbeyfield & Wesley, we strive to create environments where our residents can thrive, surrounded by support, companionship, and opportunities to engage with others. This month’s activities are designed to inspire wellbeing, foster social connections, and celebrate the unique contributions of our residents.”

As part of Positive Ageing Month, Abbeyfield and Wesley will host a variety of engaging activities including seated exercise sessions in The Parade, Donaghadee, Fleming House, East Belfast, and Church Road, Holywood; a “Cooking for One on a Budget” cookery demonstration at Wesley Court, Carrickfergus, led by Abbeyfield and Wesley Support Managers; and an online safety workshop at Bryans House, Glengormley focusing on scam awareness as well as online safety.

Residents’ creative talents will also be celebrated with a small exhibition showcasing photographs by Elizabeth, a tenant, a display of painted tiles by resident, Maurine, handcrafts from the Bryans House Knit and Natter group and floral arrangements by Merville residents Jean, Gitta and Myrtle Meanwhile resident David will demonstrate his flair for colouring.

Maisie Allison (age 106), resident Abbeyfield & Wesley Ballymoney House with her recent birthday card from HM The King and HM The Queen. (Pic: Declan Roughan Photography)

Local councillors, MLAs, and older people from nearby communities will be invited to participate in these events.

As part of the celebrations, Abbeyfield and Wesley will also be honouring Maisie Allison, a resident of their Ballymoney house, who recently turned 106 making her the oldest resident in the association.

Maisie has been a beloved member of the Abbeyfield and Wesley family for many years, and her presence really illustrates the spirit of positive ageing.

Maisie said: “It’s wonderful to still be part of such a warm and caring community. I’ve made many friends here and enjoy the activities that keep us all connected.”

Pictured are Sadie Leeper, resident, Abbeyfield & Wesley Ballymoney House and Yvonne Henry, Support Worker, Abbeyfield & Wesley Ballymoney. (Pic: Declan Roughan Photography)

Abbeyfield and Wesley Housing Association operates family-style housing for older people in Northern Ireland, offering residents a nurturing environment that promotes companionship and well-being.

The houses in Northern Ireland are located in Ballymena, Ballymoney, Bangor, Donaghadee, Downpatrick, Greenisland, Holywood, Lurgan, Newtownabbey, and Portstewart. The houses offer ensuite bedrooms, daily home-cooked meals, support from dedicated staff, and various safety features such as a Careline pendant for enhanced security. Each of the houses accommodate a maximum of 10 residents.

To learn more about Abbeyfield and Wesley, enquire about rooms and flats that are currently available, or explore the possibility of becoming part of the Abbeyfield family, please contact Helen Collins, Regional Housing and Support Manager, at 07587 657244.

Virtual tours and comprehensive information can also be found on the Abbeyfield and Wesley website at www.abbeyfieldandwesley.org.uk or via email at [email protected]