Maisie Allison, aged 106, a resident at Abbeyfield & Wesley Ballymoney House, celebrates 'Positive Ageing Month'.

AS part of its support for Positive Ageing Month, Abbeyfield & Wesley Housing Association will also be honouring 106-year-old Maisie Allison.

A resident of their Ballymoney house, she is the oldest resident in the association.

Maisie has been a beloved member of the Abbeyfield & Wesley family for many years, and her presence really illustrates the spirit of positive ageing.

She said: “It’s wonderful to still be part of such a warm and caring community. I’ve made many friends here and enjoy the activities that keep us all connected.”

The housing association is marking the initiative with a month-long celebration of the invaluable contributions that older people make to their communities.

It will feature a variety of activities and events aimed at promoting social connection, physical activity, and overall wellbeing for older residents across its houses in Northern Ireland.

Positive Ageing Month, observed annually in October, aims to reduce social isolation and loneliness by encouraging older people to engage with others, stay active, and embrace lifelong learning.

Abbeyfield & Wesley’s planned events reflect these goals, with a special focus on the five steps to wellbeing: Be Active, Connect, Take Notice, Give, and Keep Learning.

Patrick Thompson, Chief Executive of Abbeyfield & Wesley Housing Association, said: “Positive Ageing Month is an important opportunity to highlight the vibrant, active role that older people play in our communities.

“At Abbeyfield & Wesley we strive to create environments where our residents can thrive, surrounded by support, companionship, and opportunities to engage with others. This month’s activities are designed to inspire wellbeing, foster social connections, and celebrate the unique contributions of our residents."

As part of Positive Ageing Month, Abbeyfield & Wesley will host a variety of engaging activities, including seated exercise sessions in The Parade, Donaghadee, Fleming House, east Belfast, and Church Road, Holywood; a “Cooking for One on a Budget” cookery demonstration at Wesley Court, Carrickfergus, led by Abbeyfield & Wesley Support Managers; and an online safety workshop at Bryans House, Glengormley, focusing on scam awareness as well as online safety.

Residents' creative talents will also be celebrated with a small exhibition showcasing photographs by Elizabeth, a tenant, a display of painted tiles by resident Maurine, handcrafts from the Bryans House Knit and Natter group, and floral arrangements by Merville residents Jean, Gitta and Myrtle.

Meanwhile resident David will demonstrate his flair for colouring.

Local councillors, MLAs, and older people from nearby communities will be invited to participate in these events.

Abbeyfield & Wesley Housing Association operates family-style housing for older people in Northern Ireland, offering residents a nurturing environment that promotes companionship and well-being.

The houses are located in Ballymena, Ballymoney, Bangor, Donaghadee, Downpatrick, Greenisland, Holywood, Lurgan, Newtownabbey, and Portstewart.

They offer ensuite bedrooms, daily home-cooked meals, support from dedicated staff, and various safety features such as a Careline pendant for enhanced security. Each of the houses accommodate a maximum of 10 residents.

To learn more about Abbeyfield & Wesley, enquire about rooms and flats that are currently available or explore the possibility of becoming part of the Abbeyfield family, please contact Helen Collins, Regional Housing and Support Manager, at 07587 657244.

Virtual tours and comprehensive information can also be found on the Abbeyfield & Wesley website at www.abbeyfieldandwesley.org.uk or via email at [email protected]