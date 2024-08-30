Richard Ruddell who lost his life in a farming accident earlier in the summer

Moving tributes were paid at the (August 27) monthly meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council, following the tragic passing of Lurgan farmer, Richard Ruddell, on July 26.

Aged 56, the popular gentleman died as a result of an accident while working in the fields on his farm.

As a fellow farmer, Councillor Tim McClelland (DUP, Lagan River DEA) said he was particularly moved by the tragedy: “Richard was a farmer, he was a businessman, he was an entrepreneur, but more than that he was a loving husband to Caroline and a dear dad to Sarah, Samuel and Caleb, as well as a brother to George, Clifford and Jonathan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We remember this dear family this evening, praying that God will be very near them all.

“Such was the esteem [in which] our community held this family that over a thousand attended his funeral service.

“Lord Mayor, may I ask that you write a letter to Caroline and her family at this time on behalf of Council?

“In the last five weeks, Richard was one of four people who lost their lives in accidents on farms in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These tragedies highlight how dangerous farming businesses and farmyards can be, especially at busy times of the year when there’s lots to do.

“Maybe the weather is unfavourable and it’s ‘rush, rush, rush’.

“[I would like] to conclude by appealing to my fellow farmers to please stay safe, keep your loved ones safe, and make our industry safer.”

Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy (Sinn Féin, Armagh DEA) indicated that she would be writing to the family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage (UUP, Lagan River) concurred with previous comments, mourning the loss of a gentleman who was highly regarded.

“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I would like to be aligned with the comments here from Cllr McClelland regarding Richard Ruddell,” he said.

“I knew the family personally and had known them for a lot of years. [It’s a] a hard-working family who always [gave] back to the community.

“Again, this highlights the dangers that have visited the farming community over this last month, and the number of people that have lost their lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The community came together to pay their respects to Richard and the wider family, and I think we will just keep them in our thoughts and prayers in the difficult times that lie ahead for that family.”

Councillor Catherine Nelson (Sinn Féín, Craigavon DEA) praised the Ruddell family for being so generous and caring within the community.

“I speak tonight not just on behalf of the Sinn Féín grouping, but as a local councillor for that area,” she said.

“I too knew Richard, I know his brothers very well, so I want to start off just by sending our condolences to Caroline, to Sarah, to Sam and to Caleb, and to let them know that they remain in our prayers and in our thoughts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I also want to echo the sentiment of Cllr McClelland and the Deputy Lord Mayor.

“Richard and indeed his brothers gave so much back to the local community for years and years, they created employment opportunities within the community, and once they had established themselves in the successful way that they had, they gave to food programmes.

“They’ve been so generous, but so quietly so, giving to local clubs such as Glenavon, Wolfe Tones Gaelic Club and the Young Farmers’ Association.

“So this family gave so much but with no fanfare, they didn’t seek any thanks, gratitude or indeed recognition, and I think that’s a mark of Richard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have no doubt that those are the values he’s instilled in his children and that his brothers will do and continue to do so in his name.”

The Craigavon representative also had a thought for the emergency services who were tasked to the scene of the tragedy.

“On the night of the accident, a number of locals within our Derrymacash community rushed to help Richard and to help his family, and that was in the immediate aftermath.

“My thoughts are with them. Some of them will struggle with that and what they came upon that evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And to those healthcare staff, and indeed the ambulance staff who came on the scene as well, just to say thank you to them on behalf of the local community, and to let them know that we’re thinking of them.

“If there is anyone struggling with that, that they do reach out and ask for help.”

Councillor Peter Lavery (Alliance, Lurgan DEA) explained that the tragedy had deeply affected his own family circle: “On behalf of our grouping we wish to associate ourselves with the remarks of all the previous speakers.

“My mum and family grew up across from the Ruddell homeplace. They would have known Richard and his three brothers, and his mum and dad really well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They’re all deeply upset by his sudden passing. Richard was well known in many fields, whether that’s communities, sporting clubs, agriculture business. He was well respected and everyone had a kind word to say about him.

“All all our condolences, in particular with his wife and his three children at this difficult time.”

The ABC Lord Mayor was the last to comment on the tragedy, saying: “Thank you members for all your lovely tributes. On behalf of ABC Council I would like to send our deepest condolences at what is a very difficult time.”