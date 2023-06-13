Aberdeen Angus bull sells for £180 at Downpatrick Mart
Leading prices as follows:
Males: Kilkeel farmer Hereford 188kg £460, Hereford 150kg £440, Hereford 156kg £430, Hereford 140kg £350, Aberdeen Angus 176kg £330, Hereford 146kg £310. Clough farmer Friesian 124kg £250, BB 108kg £200, Aberdeen Angus 62kg £180 and Kilkeel farmer Hereford 52kg £170.
Females: Kilkeel farmer Hereford 178kg £415, Hereford 158kg £400, Hereford 186kg £390, Hereford 146kg £335. Clough farmer Aberdeen Angus 160kg £320. Kilkeel farmer Hereford 126kg £320, Hereford 106kg £240. Downpatrick farmer Lim 56kg £125 and Kilkeel farmer Hereford 50kg £100.
Sheep sale held at Downpatrick Mart on Saturday 10th June 2023.
Leading prices as follows:
Lambs: Ballculter farmer 29.50kg £158. Loughisland farmer 25kg £156. Ardglass farmer 26kg £155. Ballyhossett farmer 23.70kg £154. Downpatrick farmer 25.20kg £153. Ballynahinch farmer 25.40kg £150.50. Ballykilbeg farmer 24.90kg £150. Tyrella farmer 24.30kg £149.50. Ballygowan farmer 25.70 £149. Ballyculter farmer 24.10kg £148.50. Ballylucas farmer 56kg £148. Ardglass farmer 23kg £148. Bishopcourt farmer 22.20kg £147. Ballylucas farmer 21kg £143.50. Castlescreen farmer 24.50kg £143. Vianstown farmer 22.30kg £143. Downpatrick farmer 23.80kg £142. Ballyhoset farmer 23kg £142 and Teconnaught farmer 22.10kg £141.
Ewes: Vianstown farmer £158. Castlewellan farmer £154. Ballyhoset farmer £150. Ballynahinch farmer £150. Ballytrustan farmer £150, 147. Ballyalton farmer £146. Castlewellan farmer £142. Ballyhoset farmer £140.
Hoggets: Castlewellan farmer 28kg £134. Ballinderry 26kg £125. Ballynoe farmer 20.50kg £90 and Ballynagross farmer 18kg £70.
Ewes and lambs: Clough farmer £225, £205, £140 and £100.