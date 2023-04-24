Aberdeen Angus showcase at 114th Ballymoney Show

The showcase initiative was introduced recently, and will focus on a different breed every year. The ‘chosen’ breed will benefit from an additional prize fund.

Aberdeen Angus breeders are invited to compete for a share of the increased prize fund at the 2023 event. Show secretary Anne McLaughlin has confirmed that the prize money has been doubled thanks to generous class sponsorship from Hunter Kane and Son, and championship sponsorship from Yara UK Ltd.

The schedule features five classes for Aberdeen Angus cattle: senior bulls born before 1/1/22, junior bulls born in 2022, cows and heifers (in-calf or with calf at foot), heifers born in 2022, and pair of cattle, property of exhibitor.

Discussing plans for the Aberdeen Angus Showcase at the 114th Ballymoney Show, are Richard Beattie, left, vice-chairman, and Mark McAlister, right, chairman, North Antrim Agricultural Association; with NI Aberdeen Angus Club secretary Cathy O’Hara, and committee member Alan Cheney. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The entry fee is £8, and the prize money in each class is £40 for first, £20 for second and £16 for third.

The supreme champion will receive £100 and the Armoy Perpetual Cup; while the reserve champion will collect a £50 cash prize.

County Fermanagh breeder Fintan Keown has been nominated to judge the showcase.

The closing date for entries is 21 May. Entry forms can be completed online by logging on to the show’s website, www.ballymoneyshow.org, where you will be redirected to the www.showingscene.com website.