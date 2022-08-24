Aberdeen Angus steer sells for £1770 at Dungannon
A quality entry of stock saw steer prices soar to a height of 325p per 100kg for a 545kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1770 and to a height of £1960 for a 755kg Charolais steer (260.00).
Meanwhile heifers topped at £1640 for a 600kg Charolais (273.00).
Fat cows sold to £1550 for an 870kg Aberdeen Angus (178.00).
Dropped calves sold to £400 for an Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £340 Charolais.
Suckled cows and calves cleared to £1580 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.
Springing heifers sold to £1680 for Simmental.
Weanlings sold to £1260 for a 550kg Blonde d’Aquitaine Male (230.00) and weanling heifers to £900 for a 400kg Limousin (223.00).
Steers
A quality entry of steers saw prices peak at £1960 for a 755kg Charolais (260.00) presented by J Casey; J Doyle £1880 670kg Aberdeen Angus (281.00), £1780 710kg Aberdeen Angus (251.00), £1770 545kg Aberdeen Angus (325.00), £1535 630kg Aberdeen Angus (244.00), £1240 500kg Aberdeen Angus (248.00); P Traynor £1850 750kg Belgian Blue (247.00); P Quinn £1700 660kg Charolais (258.00), £1660 660kg Charolais (252.00), £1540 610kg Charolais (253.00), £1540 585kg Limousin (263.00), £1520 590kg Limousin (258.00), £1510 615kg Charolais (246.00); A Walsh £1640 645kg Limousin (254.00); P Fox £1600 610kg Limousin (262.00), £1450 570kg Limousin (254.00), £1340 510kg Limousin (263.00); B Corrigan £1580 555kg Charolais (285.00), £1420 510kg Charolais (278.00), £1330 530kg Charolais (251.00), £1320 515kg Charolais (256.00), £1280 515kg Charolais (249.00); An Armagh producer £1510 615kg Limousin (246.00); A Harkness £1500 605kg Belgian Blue (248.00); A Cush £1480 580kg Limousin (255.00), £1410 560kg Belgian Blue (252.00) and S Donnelly £1160 455kg Limousin (255.00).
hHifers
Heifer prices remain brisk to peak at £1640 600kg Charolais (273.00) presented by R Wright, £1510 585kg Charolais (258.00), £1430 560kg Limousin (255.00); E McCann £1610 665kg Limousin (242.00), £1440 585kg Charolais (246.00); B Corrigan £1360 530kg Charolais (257.00), £1280 530kg Limousin (242.00), £1280 545kg Charolais (235.00), £1130 475kg Limousin (238.00); A Harkness £1340 555kg Belgian Blue (241.00); D Nelson £1270 500kg Charolais (254.00), £1060 435kg Limousin (244.00) and A Stewart £900 420klg Limousin (236.00).
Fat cows sold to £1550 for a 870kg Aberdeen Angus (178.00) presented by J Casey and N Badger £1130 730kg Friesian (155.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves cleared to £400 for a Aberdeen Angus bull presented by a Dungannon producer; O Owens £390 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £325 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; a Fermanagh producer £380 Hereford bull, £330 Aberdeen Angus bull; A Ballygawley farmer £380 Simmental bull; S Montgomery £370 Charolais bull; F McNally £355 x 2 Hereford bulls and A Watson £300 Limousin bull.
Meanwhile heifer calves cleared to £340 Charolais presented by a Fermanagh producer, £310 x 9 Aberdeen Angus heifers; O Owens £340 x 4 Aberdeen Angus heifers; F McNally £305 Hereford heifer and S Montgomery £300 Charolais heifer.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1580 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by a Stewartstown producer, £1510 Limousin cow with a Charolais bull at foot.
Springing heifers sold to £1680 for a Simmental presented by S Casey.
Weanlings
Weanlings sold to £1260 for a 550kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (230.00) presented by D Bell, £1060 460kg Limousin (229.00); R Cuddy £1135 435kg Limousin (260.00); N Berry £870 360kg Belted Galloway (242.00), £700 255kg Belted Galloway (275.00); B Sheridan £850 370kg Limousin (229.00), £650 270kg Aberdeen Angus (241.00) and D Hammond £760 320kg Limousin (237.00).
Weanling heifers topped at £900 for a 400kg Limousin (223.00) presented by D Bell, £660 290kg Limousin (228.00); E Wallace £850 335kg Limousin (253.00); D Haughan £820 360kg Limousin (227.00) and V Campbell £750 315kg Belgian Blue (239.00), £720 295kg Simmental (244.00), £700 285kg SH (246.00).