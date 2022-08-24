Aberdeen Angus steer sells for £1770 at Dungannon

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steers

A quality entry of steers saw prices peak at £1960 for a 755kg Charolais (260.00) presented by J Casey; J Doyle £1880 670kg Aberdeen Angus (281.00), £1780 710kg Aberdeen Angus (251.00), £1770 545kg Aberdeen Angus (325.00), £1535 630kg Aberdeen Angus (244.00), £1240 500kg Aberdeen Angus (248.00); P Traynor £1850 750kg Belgian Blue (247.00); P Quinn £1700 660kg Charolais (258.00), £1660 660kg Charolais (252.00), £1540 610kg Charolais (253.00), £1540 585kg Limousin (263.00), £1520 590kg Limousin (258.00), £1510 615kg Charolais (246.00); A Walsh £1640 645kg Limousin (254.00); P Fox £1600 610kg Limousin (262.00), £1450 570kg Limousin (254.00), £1340 510kg Limousin (263.00); B Corrigan £1580 555kg Charolais (285.00), £1420 510kg Charolais (278.00), £1330 530kg Charolais (251.00), £1320 515kg Charolais (256.00), £1280 515kg Charolais (249.00); An Armagh producer £1510 615kg Limousin (246.00); A Harkness £1500 605kg Belgian Blue (248.00); A Cush £1480 580kg Limousin (255.00), £1410 560kg Belgian Blue (252.00) and S Donnelly £1160 455kg Limousin (255.00).

Heifer prices remain brisk to peak at £1640 600kg Charolais (273.00) presented by R Wright, £1510 585kg Charolais (258.00), £1430 560kg Limousin (255.00); E McCann £1610 665kg Limousin (242.00), £1440 585kg Charolais (246.00); B Corrigan £1360 530kg Charolais (257.00), £1280 530kg Limousin (242.00), £1280 545kg Charolais (235.00), £1130 475kg Limousin (238.00); A Harkness £1340 555kg Belgian Blue (241.00); D Nelson £1270 500kg Charolais (254.00), £1060 435kg Limousin (244.00) and A Stewart £900 420klg Limousin (236.00).

Fat cows sold to £1550 for a 870kg Aberdeen Angus (178.00) presented by J Casey and N Badger £1130 730kg Friesian (155.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves cleared to £400 for a Aberdeen Angus bull presented by a Dungannon producer; O Owens £390 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £325 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; a Fermanagh producer £380 Hereford bull, £330 Aberdeen Angus bull; A Ballygawley farmer £380 Simmental bull; S Montgomery £370 Charolais bull; F McNally £355 x 2 Hereford bulls and A Watson £300 Limousin bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves cleared to £340 Charolais presented by a Fermanagh producer, £310 x 9 Aberdeen Angus heifers; O Owens £340 x 4 Aberdeen Angus heifers; F McNally £305 Hereford heifer and S Montgomery £300 Charolais heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1580 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by a Stewartstown producer, £1510 Limousin cow with a Charolais bull at foot.

Springing heifers sold to £1680 for a Simmental presented by S Casey.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to £1260 for a 550kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (230.00) presented by D Bell, £1060 460kg Limousin (229.00); R Cuddy £1135 435kg Limousin (260.00); N Berry £870 360kg Belted Galloway (242.00), £700 255kg Belted Galloway (275.00); B Sheridan £850 370kg Limousin (229.00), £650 270kg Aberdeen Angus (241.00) and D Hammond £760 320kg Limousin (237.00).