Aberdeen Angus Summer Championship boasts prize fund in excess of £3,000

The championship will be held at the 102nd Clogher Valley Show on Wednesday 27 July.

Generously sponsored by the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society and Linden Foods, the one-day event boasts a prize fund in excess of £3,000.

This year’s judge is breed society president, Angus Stovold, owner of the highly regarded Rosemead Herd based at Shackleford, near Godalming in Surrey.

Launching the 2022 NI Aberdeen Angus Summer Championship, which takes place at the 102nd Clogher Valley Show on Wednesday 27 July, are Robert Simpson, left, chief cattle steward, Clogher Valley Agricultural Society Ltd; Ian Browne, third from left, vice chairman, NI Aberdeen Angus Club; with Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society council representatives John Blackburn and Alan Morrison. Picture: David Porter, Mullagh Photography

The schedule includes 12 classes for senior and junior cows, junior heifers, senior and junior bulls, calves born in 2022, and pair property of exhibitor.

Also included is a class for the best exhibitor-bred animal, the winner of which will receive the Sess Perpetual Trophy and cash award presented by breed stalwart Margaret Buchanan.

Prize money in each class includes: 1st £80, 2nd £60, 3rd £40, 4th £20 and 5th £10.

The top placed class winners will have an opportunity to compete for the various championship plaudits.

These will include the junior male champion and reserve; junior female champion and reserve, senior male champion and reserve, senior female champion and reserve, and supreme and reserve overall champion.

Schedules and entry forms are available from Clogher Valley Agricultural Society Ltd, on Tel. 028 8554 8883.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected]

Completed entry forms must be accompanied by the relevant entry fees.

Entries should be returned to the show secretary on or before Monday 4 July.

Alternatively, you can enter and pay online at www.cloghershow.com

To enter online, select ‘view and enter competitions’, then click on cattle, pedigree beef cattle, and select ‘NI Aberdeen Angus Summer Championship’.

Enter animal details in the relevant class(es) (127 to 139).

Create an account, submit entries and pay online.