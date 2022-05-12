ABP Angus Youth teams up with Duke of Edinburgh’s award/joint award initiative

ABP announced the link-up during its platinum sponsorship of the Balmoral Show today (Wednesday, 11th May).

Present and past participants of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge are present at the ABP stand throughout the four days so that the public can find out first-hand what it means to take part in the competition. Organised in partnership with the NI arm of Certified Irish Angus, it will open again for new entries this September to groups of 14-15 year olds/Year 11 from schools, clubs and societies.

Commenting on this link-up and the decision to invite more young people to compete for a place on the skills programme, George Mullan Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland said: “We understand the detrimental impact that the pandemic has had on education and work experience for young people. So we look forward to partnering once again within our own industry and the education sector to offer this development opportunity to 14-15 year olds. We are delighted to have accreditation now from the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award/Joint Award Initiative and we look forward to working with its NI team to inspire more young people to see the benefit of both programmes and how they complement each-other.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured Kate Thompson, NI Director Duke of Edinburgh/Joint Award with two of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge finalists, Gordon Porter from Banbridge Academy and Lucy Donnelly from St Catherine's Grammar School Armagh. Gordon, Lucy and other participants in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge will be at the ABP stand at Balmoral Show through the next four days to offer information on how to enter the competition which opens again for entries this September to 14-15 year olds. Entry and participation now counts towards the skills section of the Duke of Edinburgh/Joint Award.

Kate Thompson, DofE/JAI NI Director said: “This has been an incredibly difficult time for young people and I’m absolutely delighted that through this partnership we are able to expand the range of skills available for participants. This is a fantastic opportunity and I would encourage all Bronze participants to enter the competition.”

On view beside the ABP Angus Youth information booth will be a mini-herd of Angus cross calves which will become the prized possession of every team lucky enough to get through to the final stage of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge. Rearing their own calves and pocketing the proceeds from their sale to ABP is just one aspect of an amazing finalist journey, which also includes professional training in presentation and interview skills and a farm-to-fork study tour abroad. For further information about the ABP Angus Youth Challenge visit www.abpangusyouthchallenge.com