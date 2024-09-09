ABP has been recognised with a Responsible Business Award in Northern Ireland for its Collaborative Action with farmer suppliers to reduce the carbon footprint of red meat.

The company received the Collaborative Action award for its Programme for the Improvement of Sustainability of Red Meat (PRISM 2030) at the 2024 Responsible Business Awards on 5 September at ICC Belfast, organised by Business in the Community NI (BITC).

A panel of independent judges recognised ABP for how it demonstrated actions that go beyond its core business activities to collaborate and support farmer suppliers to make a greater positive impact on the environment.

ABP PRISM, launched in November 2022. It involves 353 farmers across the UK including Northern Ireland in a data-driven initiative with a single actionable goal – to improve the sustainability of red meat in the UK by 2030. The farms selected give a sizeable indication of the UK livestock landscape.

Commenting on the achievement, George Mullan, Head of ABP UK-Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted with how our farmers have engaged with PRISM. As an industry we know we need to do more to reduce our emissions and, therefore, the impact on the climate.

“We have started from a good place. We have some of the highest quality meat in the world. Now, with the help of PRISM we will be able to lead the way in showing how the UK can produce some of the world’s most sustainable beef and lamb too.”

ABP works with The Andersons Centre and Harper Adams University in the delivery of PRISM. Focus areas are identified which help farmers set actions to reduce emissions on each farm.

Farmers then drive changes according to their farm ambitions and opportunities. ABP also provides a programme of events to help enhance knowledge and understanding on key topics.

A progress report published by ABP earlier this year highlighted that changes implemented on the PRISM farms are already showing benefits such as improved output with grass grown on the farm, reduced finishing times and ages of cattle, and soil improvements, along with the application of lime, and/or alteration to diets for example by using by-products such as brewers grains, to reduce feed costs.

Additionally, PRISM farmers can avail of a sustainability grant from ABP allowing them to invest in equipment which improves red meat production efficiency. Funded items include electric fencing equipment including solar powered fence units, livestock weighing equipment, GPS equipment (that assists with reduced fuel use, time efficiency, reduced input costs and accurate application rates and locations), multi-species sward seed, lime, and sheep EID readers.

Vicky Davies, Chair of BITC and Chief Executive of Danske Bank, commented: “These Awards provide a platform to showcase and celebrate the most innovative and inspirational responsible businesses. They are an opportunity for leaders in all areas of corporate responsibility to be recognised and rewarded for going beyond profit to be a force for good for society and the environment, and its serves as a way to inspire others to follow suit.”

