ABP’s building blocks for sustainability

The company, which is a platinum sponsorship of the show, was a committed supporter of RUAS when the event took place last September under Covid restrictions.

But next week will see the full resumption of ABP’s hospitality for its farmer-suppliers. The company will also be presenting a selection of prizes in the cattle and sheep rings throughout the four days.

This year the ABP stand is situated in the same familiar location. Visitors will notice an additional logo representing Linden Foods. The expanded space will give farmer suppliers of Linden Foods and ABP the opportunity to meet and mingle with employees of both companies.

Pictured George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP Northern Ireland with Vickie White, RUAS Balmoral Show.

On show will be the companies’ strong heritage in working with thousands of farming families in the provision of Northern Irish beef and lamb to leading supermarkets and food service companies including Linden Foods’ award-winning Wagyu beef.

“We’ll also be looking to the future of the industry and the environmental challenges that can be overcome through innovation and the adoption of new technologies,” commented George Mullan, Managing Director, ABP in Northern Ireland.

ABP’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets are validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) demonstrating the company’s commitment to aligning its sustainability strategy to the global climate change goals as set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement. The new targets address GHG emissions across ABP’s business operations (scope 1 and 2 emissions) and its supply chain (scope 3 emissions).

ABP’s demonstration farms in Shropshire and Carlow exemplify how ABP is working towards Science Based goals. The industry-leading research, involving Harper Adams University, the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation and Teagasc, is looking at ways of helping beef farmers to reduce their environmental impact.

The work has focused on using a data-driven approach to improving the genetics available to the beef herd, so that beef animals optimise their feed conversion ratio (grow faster) and are ready for slaughter at a younger age. This significantly reduces their emissions footprint. Over 4,000 animals have been involved in the study so far which has been verified by independent experts.

The study has demonstrated a methane emission reduction of up to 40% is achievable and this could have significant positive benefits across beef production in the British Isles. Improved returns of up to £100 per head are also possible for farmers. The research is now being put into practice in Northern Ireland through the Horizon Programme which is a unique collaboration between ABP and Dale Farm. Animals participating in the Horizon scheme are expected to be marketed some four months below the NI average.

Commenting on the project, George Mullan added: “With beef emissions at 40% of the global average, Northern Ireland is one of the most environmentally competitive beef producers globally and this work, which is transferable to other beef production systems, will further improve our global environmental competitiveness and sustainability credentials.”