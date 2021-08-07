ACA (NI) advising farmers to be realistic with new Tier 2 Tranche 2 FBIS scheme

This Tranche of Tier 2 is worth possibly £12M and will support investment on-farm projects above £30,000 and up to £250,000.

At this stage all that is required is the submission of an Expression of Interest application, and it must be submitted online before 4.00pm on 13 August 2021.

This will allow DAERA to gauge the amount of interest for the scheme.

However, David Rankin ACA (NI) Chairman says careful thought must go into preparing for this scheme.

ACA(NI) members who helped clients apply to Tranche 1 Tier 1 still recall the frustration with the application, awarding and claiming process with many clients dropping out of the scheme at various stages.

Again, for Tranche 2, one of the main issues will involve engineer’s specifications, planning applications, potential air modelling, not to mention convincing the banks to lend you the money.

Another issue still on finance will be that the quotes for equipment and capital expenditure may become outdated by the time the project is approved.

With all this in mind ACA(NI) urges farmers who are thinking of applying to the scheme to give their project good thought and take the following into consideration.

Have you secured a market for your product – pigs, poultry (egg production) milk or vegetables? This will help in preparing a financial plan.

Will planning permission and/or ammonia assessments be required? This must be in place before a full application is submitted.

How long will quotes for equipment and building work be relevant for?

Can the project be completed in the time scale – 12 months from approval, so that payments can be made before December 2023?

Is there finance in place and is there a deadline for drawing down the finance?

Bridging finance will be required for the amount not covered by the 40% grant as it will be some months from when the project is completed until grants are paid out.

Cost of completing the application – Our experience in the past with Tranche 1 would suggest that an application and business plan could take up to 40 hours to complete for the more complex projects.

The application is not a tick box exercise.

Also, the engineers’ specifications, air modelling report and the detailed financial assessment of the project will not be cheap.