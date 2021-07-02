Activists hold protest at NI chicken farm

It is understood activists started the protest at around 3am.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a protest at a poultry farm in the Steps Road area of Magheralin just before 3am this morning (Friday 2 July).

“The protest is ongoing and officers remain at the scene.”

Police have appealed for dash-cam footage.

