Activists hold protest at NI chicken farm
The PSNI is attending a protest by activists at an NI chicken farm since the early hours of this morning.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 10:27 am
It is understood activists started the protest at around 3am.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a protest at a poultry farm in the Steps Road area of Magheralin just before 3am this morning (Friday 2 July).
“The protest is ongoing and officers remain at the scene.”
