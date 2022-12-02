Last week, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs announced a support scheme worth up to £1.6million.

It is targeted at pig producers who have been financially impacted by the effects of increasing input costs and further details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mr Elliott said: “With feed and energy costs seeing significant increases, pig producers have been struggling to absorb costs which, put simply, are just not viable.

Mr Elliott said “this much needed support will be a huge relief to pig producers and the pork sector as a whole and is to be welcomed".

“They haven’t been seeing a realistic price for the finished product, as the continued elevated cost of production have far outstripped their returns.

“The announcement from DAERA last week that another support package worth £1.6 million is being made available is certainly very welcome, and I would hope that it is implemented in a timely manner, as full details on the scheme, such as eligibility criteria and payment mechanisms have yet to be announced.

