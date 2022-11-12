The four UK farming unions say the right investment from government to improve infrastructure frameworks and simplify planning regulations would enable greater production of on-farm green energy through solar and wind turbines, and the ability to store this energy in battery packs.

In turn this would reduce energy use from fossil fuels, cut on-farm costs and build farm businesses resilience in the face of global volatility, ultimately supporting sustainable food production.

Farmers across the world are on the frontline of climate change with drought, fires and flooding threatening global food security, and are also facing unprecedented inflationary pressures across the world. During discussions at COP27, the UK farming unions are showing how farmers are part of the solution to the climate crisis, and how, with the right support and incentive from UK governments this can be maximised.

Aled Jones NFU Cymru president, Minette Batters NFU president, David Exwood NFU vice president and David Brown UFU president.

NFU president Minette Batters commented: “Investing in our sector to increase green energy production will not only build resilience in farm businesses and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, but will help farmers produce climate-friendly food for people at home and abroad.

“Agriculture’s role in producing renewable energy and sustainable food, alongside other land-based solutions such as carbon capture, must be recognised by decision-makers at COP27 and beyond. This is about giving UK farming the tools to unlock its net zero potential, which is in everyone’s interests.”

Ulster Farmers’ Union president David Brown said: “Here in Northern Ireland, we aspire to consistently improve our carbon footprint as an industry and reduce our net emissions, but support needs to be provided by our world leaders to enable farming as a whole to make this transition towards more sustainable, climate-friendly food production.