Keely is a five-year-old crossbreed who is a very sweet, gentle girl. She enjoys being with people and, once confident with you, she is friendly and trusting.

Keely is blind, but despite this, her favourite thing is playing with her ball in a secure area with few or no obstacles. She is currently living in a foster home where she likes to hear music and conversation. She walks well on lead but, due to Keely having arthritis in her hips and back legs, short to medium walks are best where she is given the time to sniff and explore the new environment.

Keely is very good in the car and tends to have a snooze until you arrive at your destination. She is housetrained and is happy sleeping on her own comfy bed. She also doesn't

mind being left on her own for a couple of hours during the day.

Keely would prefer to be in a quiet home without lots of stairs. She would be happiest living with adults and older secondary school children.

Keely gets along with dogs but prefers them to give her space, especially when they first meet, but she could potentially live with the right doggy friend.

Jester is a Labrador/Staffi cross who is just eight months old.

Jester is an excitable, young pup who is full of fun and has lots to learn. This friendly boy enjoys his food including tasty treats. He likes to play with toys especially

a tug a rope.

His ideal adopter would be someone with breed experience who is willing to invest the time and energy into his continued training and provide him with both mental stimulation

and physical exercise.

Jester will need a home with a secure garden for him to play in and where he can practice his training. Her requires a home where someone is at home with him for most of the day to begin with and where being left alone can be gradually introduced and built up slowly. Jester could potentially share his home with another dog based on successful meets.

