‘Advocate for Welsh agriculture’ wins student of the year award at Royal Welsh Show

A scholar aiming to use his graduate career to ‘advocate for Welsh agriculture’ has won the 2025 Harper Cymry/Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Student of the Year award.

Osian Richards, who grew up on his family’s dairy farm in Llangadog, Carmarthenshire, spoke of how much the prize – and the Show – meant to him after receiving his prize this week.

He said: “Receiving the award at the Royal Welsh Show was an enormous honour. I’ve been attending the Show since I was a child in a pram, and the show truly represents the heart of Welsh agriculture – and remains a highlight of my year.

“That personal connection made the award all the more meaningful.

“The award was established in memory of Bill Ratcliffe, who had deep ties to South Wales and the agricultural sector, and whose contributions were recognised with the Royal Welsh Silver Medal. To be associated with his award is incredibly special.”

Mr Ratcliffe, who was renowned for his outstanding contribution to the agricultural industry, was a Harper Adams University Fellow – and founder of the Harper Cymry alumni association.

Osian – himself a member of the Harper Cymry student society - has just completed the final year of his BSc (Hons) Rural Enterprise and Land Management degree.

He added: “The award carries a bittersweet note, marking the end of my Harper Adams journey. But for me, it also stands as recognition of the dedication and hard work I’ve poured into my degree and university life over the past four years. Now, I’m excited to begin the next chapter, armed with the skills and support Harper and Harper Cymry have given me.”

Looking back at his time at Harper Adams, Osian added: “The university has offered much more than an academic qualification.

“It created a unique atmosphere built on friendship, encouragement, and a real sense of community.

“From my lecturers to fellow students, I’ve felt supported throughout my journey. I’d especially like to acknowledge the REALM lecturers in my second and final year; their dedication and guidance went far beyond expectation.

“Academically, the course was both challenging and rewarding. Its emphasis on practical application and real-world scenarios means I’ve gained knowledge and skills I know will serve me well professionally.

“The placement year also played a key role in strengthening this foundation.”

It was while on placement that Osian discovered a taste for auctioneering – something which he is hoping to hone further in his first graduate role.

He added: “Having grown up on a pedigree dairy farm in South Wales, I’d heard of Gwilym Richards and Company. The firm - and Gwilym Richards himself - are well respected within the dairy industry, so the choice felt natural.

“My placement offered a wealth of experience, from handling compensation claims to managing rentals and conducting valuations. I also had the opportunity to auctioneer under Gwilym’s guidance, a skill that has since shaped my career ambitions.

“The placement allowed me to apply classroom theory to practical scenarios and ultimately helped me secure a graduate role. The placement year gave me a taste of industry and made me want to work harder in my final year to secure a place within the industry.”

Having returned to university, Osian applied himself keenly to his final year studies – and during that final year, also secured his first graduate role.

This gives him both a chance to test his auctioneering skills, and an opportunity to speak up for Welsh farming.

He added: “During my placement year with Gwilym Richards, I worked in conjunction with Greenslade Taylor Hunt, a property and auction specialist - and from there, I have secured a graduate surveyor and auctioneer position which starts this August at Sedgemoor.

“In the future, I’m particularly keen to stay connected with the dairy sector and hope to specialise in dairy cattle due to my dairy upbringing.

“I’ll be based near Redhill, close to Bristol and Sedgemoor Market, one of England’s largest livestock markets - which gives me a great platform to advocate for Welsh agriculture in a dynamic setting.”