Commenting on publication of the Plan, Chair of the AFBI Board, Mr Colin Coffey, said: “AFBI’s new Corporate Plan sets out an ambitious and forward-looking vision of what the Institute through its science programmes aims to deliver over the four-year period along with the continued investment needed to advance the Institute’s infrastructure and systems.

“The new Corporate Plan builds on the achievements of the previous plan but reflects a changing external environment, changes in governmental and societal priorities, and changes in the opportunities and challenges ahead for the organisation,” he added.

Dr Stanley McDowell, AFBI Chief Executive, said: “AFBI science underpins a wide range of DAERA policy priorities and programmes and plays a critical role in Northern Ireland’s long term economic and environmental sustainability.

Pictured, from left, AFBI CEO Dr Stanley McDowell and AFBI Chair Mr Colin Coffey. (Pic: Cliff Mason)

“The new Corporate Plan reflects the multidisciplinary strength of AFBI to address some of society’s key challenges through scientific excellence and the delivery of applied and impactful science.”

The Plan is centred on AFBI’s three core science themes of leading improvements in the agri-food industry to enhance its sustainability; protecting animal, plant and human health; and enhancing the natural and marine environment.

Under the theme of ‘Leading improvements in the agri-food industry to enhance its sustainability’ AFBI’s goal is to improve the economic performance and environmental sustainability of agri-food systems and to help Northern Ireland meet the challenges of ‘Net Zero’ and climate change.

Within the theme of ‘Protecting Animal, Plant and Human Health’ AFBI’s aim is to apply innovative scientific solutions to detect, control and prevent a range of animal and plant diseases and helping ensure food safety through the detection of chemical and microbiological contaminants.

The AFBI Corporate Plan 2023-2027 reflects a changing external environment, changes in governmental and societal priorities, and changes in the opportunities and challenges ahead for the organisation. (Pic: AFBI)

Reflecting the environmental challenges NI faces, the theme of ‘Enhancing the natural and marine environment’ has the overall aim of supporting the sustainable management of terrestrial, freshwater and marine ecosystems.

This includes work in relation to nutrient management as exemplified by AFBI’s role in the delivery of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme.