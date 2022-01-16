AFBI to carry out survey on land leasing in Northern Ireland

Various initiatives are ongoing in Northern Ireland aimed at encouraging land rental agreements over longer periods of time, for example, through the local Land Mobility Scheme.

However there is increasing interest in exploring other contractual arrangements around land leasing.

The economics team at AFBI, as part of DAERA commissioned research, are currently undertaking a survey examining land leasing in Northern Ireland and ways to encourage longer-term contracts. The project is being lead by Dr Adewale Adenuga and Dr Claire Jack.

If you are a landowner who rents land to farmers or an active farmer who rents or would like to rent land from others, then the economics research team at AFBI are seeking your views on current rental arrangements in Northern Ireland and on what can be done to encourage participation in longer-term land leasing.

Hard copy versions of the questionnaire have already been sent to a sample of over 4000 farms across Northern Ireland. The questionnaire can be completed online at the following link https://afbi.researchfeedback.net/s.asp?k=162489514135 or by scanning the QR code using your phone camera when the phone is connected to the internet. The survey will take approximately about 20 minutes to complete.

Dr Adewale Adenuga, a lead researcher in the study said: “To make the Northern Ireland land rental system fit for purpose in the 21st century, there needs to be a better understanding of landowner and farmer requirements and how the commonly used conacre system can be complemented with alternative options to meet modern needs.”

The project team is urging as many landowners and/or farmers as possible to assist with the survey, as it will provide important evidence for the development of future policy in this very important area.

All completed and submitted surveys will be eligible for a draw for one of ten £100 vouchers.