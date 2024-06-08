AFBI’s ‘Farming for the Future’ open days are not to be missed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The upcoming Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) open days will provide dairy, beef and sheep farmers with a unique insight into the research projects that have defined the work of scientists across the organisation’s entire range of locations over recent years.

The events, which will be held at AFBI Hillsborough, have the overarching theme: ‘Farming for the Future’. AFBI research on dairy systems will be the focus Day 1: Tuesday, 18 June. The following day will see the emphasis switch to beef and sheep systems.

Over the two days a strong emphasis will be placed on actions that can be quite easily replicated on commercial farms, based on the outcomes of the Hillsborough work.

AFBI director, Professor Elizabeth Magowan, explains:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking forward to the 'Farming for the Future Open Days at AFBI Hillsborough: Prof Steven Morrison (Head of Sustainable Livestock Systems Branch); Dr Denise Lowe (Co-ordinator of the Open Days) and Prof Elizabeth Magowan (AFBI Director). (Pic supplied)

“The research that will be profiled at the open days will include findings that can be implemented on farm at either zero or minimal cost while also driving profitability.

“ The accompanying message to farmers will reflect the fact that the improved sustainability of their businesses, in every sense, requiresthemto secure higher levels of efficiency within their production systems.”

She added:

“It is six years since an Open Day of this nature was last hosted at Hillsborough. AFBI is a renowned centre of agricultural research throughout the UK, Ireland and beyond and the open days offer a unique opportunity for farmers to visit the site and learn about our work, a lot of which is funded by DAERA and the levy collected from farmers for research by AgriSearch.

AFBI's Dr Conrad Ferris. (Pic supplied)

“The open days will reflect the total scope of the research work that we carry out across the dairy,beef and sheep sectors.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both open days have been designed so as to allow visitors to secure as much information as possible. However, there will also be lots of opportunities for one-to –one discussions with members of the AFBI team and College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) advisors, who will also be in attendance.

Elizabeth Magowan again:

“There will also be ample provision for visiting farmers to meet up and have conversations with their peers who are also in attendance.”

The timing of the AFBI events is highly significant. They come at a time of major change for the dairy, beef and sheep sectors.

A sustainable future for agriculture in Northern Ireland

The coming months will see fundamental change introduced in the way farm support is delivered in Northern Ireland. Much of this reflects the need for all the farming sectors to become much less carbon intensive, while also lowering nitrogen and phosphorus losses to protect our air and water quality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, at a commercial level, changes in the way that processers pay for milk are afoot.

Under pinning all of these developments will be the significant change that is required at farm levels.

And, it is in this context, that the AFBI open days will play a key role in allowing farmers to gauge the levels of change they can achieve and how it will be secured.

Making best use of the nutrients already available on farms will be one of the key themes addressed over the two days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Slurries represent valuable sources of organic nitrogen and phosphorous,” Professor Magowan explained.

“So ensuring that these nutrients are made available at those times when plant uptake is optimal delivers two critically important end results.

“These are: a reduction in nutrient run-off into streams and other water courses plus a reduction in the amounts of chemical fertilisers required to secure optimal crop yields.

“So we end up with a win: win scenario for farmers. AFBI research is also looking at ways of reducing nitrous oxide and ammonia emissions to the atmosphere, two issues that must be actively addressed by agriculture as a whole.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But here, again, bespoke research and development work is delivering tangible responses to these challenges, the use of low emission slurry spreading equipment being a case in point.

“But the AFBI research teams realise that one-size-fits-all solutions will not work across the networks of farms that make up agriculture in Northern Ireland.

“And, again, our programmes has been developed to reflect this situation.”

Delivering change at least cost

The AFBI director specifically cited the use of the Bovine Information System (BovIS) management tool as an example of how beef farmers can secure real change within their businesses at least cost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This ‘decision support tool’was funded by DAERA and AgriSearch and the application was developed by AFBI to provide Northern Ireland beef producers a facility to view, analyse and rank the performance of slaughtered animals.

BovIS holds carcass information from Northern Ireland’s processors and farmers historic and current herd information. Farmers can log into BovIS via the Government Gateway and view information relating to animals they have killed.

DAERA recently introduced a new Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme (BCRS) aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving efficiency in the beef sector through rewarding farmers with a £75 per head payment from April 2024 for animals slaughtered at or below the target age of 30 months in year 1 of the scheme reducing to 26 months in year 4.

According to Elizabeth Magowan, BovIS has a pivotal role to play in helping farmers benefit from the BCRS through understanding their historic and current herd performance through using Bovis tools including; Herd of Origin Report, Carcase Benchmarking and the Growth Rate Calculator.

She further explained:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Bovis is currently telling us that 33 % of cattle slaughtered in NI are achieving a good weight (i.e. 280Kg and over) at, or before, 24 months of age.

“Making best use of BovIS requires access to a weighbridge on farm. If these are not available, they can be accessed at reasonable cost.”

A specific, least-cost development option for dairy farmers is the adoption of lower phosphorus diets.

This approach has been shown to reduce phosphorus excretion in manure by up to 45%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A further reduction in the phosphorus content of dairy cow concentrates, from the agreed target of 5.7 g/kg to 5.2 g/kg (fresh) could reduce quantities of excess phosphorus on local dairy farms by approximately 350 tonnes per year.

In addition, reducing the crude protein content of the diet can reduce nitrogen excretion in manure by around 15%, and ammonia emissions from the resultant slurry by up to 30%.

Meanwhile, research across many countries has demonstrated that methane supressing feed supplements can reduce methane emissions from cows by 5 - 30%.

If the environmental impact of dairy systems within Northern Ireland is to be reduced, all of these approaches will increasingly have to be adopted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the upcoming dairy open day, AFBI Hillsborough Dairy Research Team will outline nutritional approaches which can be adopted to help reduce nitrogen, phosphorus and methane losses from dairy systems.

Prof Steven Morrison is programme leader of sustainable livestock production at AFBI. He is confirming that the beef and sheep open day will include a focus on the continuing re-evaluation of cattle feeding guidelines.

He commented:

“This work is being undertaken courtesy of the Feed into Beef initiative.

“It is a five-year research project involving AFBI, Scotland’s Rural College and the UK Agri-Tech Centre

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The programme is funded by the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board.”

There is strong evidence that current guidance under- or over-estimates nutritional requirements for different classes of beef cattle.

These nutrient requirements have not been revised since the publication of guidance by the Agricultural and Food Research Council (AFRC) in 1993.

Since that time the genetic base of the UK’s cattle population has changed considerably as have feeds commonly used by farmers. As a consequence, an update of these nutrition models is overdue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The focus of the updates to be provided by Feed into Beef includes: the better prediction of feed intake values and defining in a more precise manner the association between growth rates and the effects on carcass composition.

The programme will also address the energy and protein requirements of modern beef cattle while also revising information on feed values plus a full consideration of feed interactions.

Soil health

Meanwhile, AFBI research on soil health will feature on both days. Soil health is crucial in order to optimise nutrient use efficiency and make the best economic use of applied slurry and inorganic fertilisers.

Soil health is determined by its chemical, physical and biological status. The health of a soil is monitored by a number of indicators, that can be measured and provide information about the functioning of a soil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NI Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS) is currently assessing the chemical status of soils across Northern Ireland by measuring nutrients such as phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and sulphur, along with soil pH and organic matter.

The Open Day events will provide an update on the SNHS, as well as presenting recent work monitoringa number of important soil biological indicators across NI soils (for example earthworm numbers, enzymes and microbial biomass).

In addition, practical advice will be given on how to manage soil physical health, including protecting soil from compaction. This is a particular threat to soil health due to the recent trend towards prolonged wet weather which has resulted in very challenging ground conditions, especially in spring.

Village area

There will also be a ‘village’ area where farmers will have a chance to chat to scientists and hear about wider research including pig and poultry research, animal welfare, anaerobic digestion, use of biomass and much more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The wider agri-industry will also be present in this village where farmers can engage with stakeholders in areas such health and safety on-farm, education courses available in the agri-food sector and farmer’s wellbeing to name a few.

In summary

The upcoming AFBI ‘Farming for the Future’ open days are a unique event in the farming calendar and are not to be missed. Entry is free of charge. However, pre registration of attendance is required.

This can be achieved on line by visiting www.eventbrite.co.uk and searching for ‘AFBI Farming for the Future Open Days’.

On Tuesday, 18 June AFBI Hillsborough will be open from 9.45am with tours leaving from 10am to 2.30pm, with the event wrapping up at 5.15pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday, 19 June, AFBI Hillsborough will be open from 12.15pm with tours leaving from 1pm to 5.30pm, with event finishing at 8.15pm.All will start and end at the marquee/village area. The tours will last approximately 1½ hours, allowing those in attendance to visit the focus areas that.

Visitors are advised that car parking for both events will be at Hillsborough Castle car park, off the A1 dual carriageway: not at the AFBI Hillsborough site.