Agri Aware and Dairygold hold inaugural Host Farm Initiative farm visit

Agri Aware and Dairygold Co-Operative Society hosted its inaugural Farm Initiative farm visit last Thursday, April 10th.

The Host Farm Initiative is a venture between Agri Aware and dairy co-ops to get primary school students onto farms to educate them on Irish dairy production.

The farm visit last was the first of its kind between Agri Aware and Dairygold and was hosted on Dairygold supplier Michael Ryan’s farm just outside Cashel in Co Tipperary.

The initiative is farmer led, meaning once students arrive on the farm the host farmer brings students on a tour of the farm. On Thursday Michael and his son Micheál brought students from two schools around their 160-cow farm.

Over 65 primary school students from Scoil Mhuire Knockavillans and Thomastown National School joined Michael, Agri Aware and Dairygold on his farm to see everything from the milking parlour, the newborn calves and the farm's herd of 160 cows

The two local schools to join Michael and his family on the farm last week were Scoil Mhuire, Knockavillans and Thomastown National School, which saw over 65 students between both schools visit the farm on the day.

Both schools got to see a cow being milked, the products that are made from Irish dairy cows, the spring-born calves and the Ryans herd of cows, giving students an out and out feel for the work that happens on Irish dairy farms to produce top-quality milk.

Speaking after the event was Marcus O’Halloran, executive director of Agri Aware who said: “The importance of knowing where our food comes from is critical and the Host Farm Initiative has been launched with Dairygold to do just that for the next generation of consumers.

“Giving primary school students an opportunity to visit a working dairy farm and learn about dairy production and where the food they consume that originates from the dairy herd starts is really important.

Students got the opportunity to see a cow being milked in the milking parlour and see the process involved in producing top-quality milk on an grass based dairy farm

“Michael Ryan and his family were excellent hosts and gave students a brilliant day out, ensuring they went home with greater knowledge of Irish dairy farming than before they arrived. We look forward to working with Dairygold and its suppliers in hosting more of these farm visits in the future.”

Speaking about the inaugural Farm Initiative farm visit, Dairygold board member, Joe Tobin, who was in attendance on the day, said: “Bringing students onto a working family farm is one of the most effective ways to demonstrate the importance of the work being done by farmers to produce the food they eat and the level of the work that goes into producing it.

“We’re delighted to partner with Agri Aware on this initiative and are very grateful to Dairygold Supplier, Michael Ryan and his family for giving the students such a memorable visit.”