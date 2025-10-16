Agri Aware and Equuip launch 2025-2026 From Foal to Race TY programme at Galway Racecourse

Agri Aware and Equuip have once again joined forces to launch the 2025-2026 ‘From Foal to Race’ Transition Year (TY) programme, inspiring the next generation to explore exciting careers in Ireland’s horse racing industry.

The launch took place at the Galway racecourse, where last year’s winners were also celebrated for their outstanding achievements.

Students Megan Flynn, Leanne Egan, Gillian Byrnes, and Eabha Donnelly from Coláiste Chreagáin received the top prize for their project, Rachel Blackmore: Pioneering Jockey and Role Model for Young Girls.

Their project, inspired by the From Foal to Race programme, explored the career of one of Ireland’s most inspiring jockeys.

Winners of last year’s From Foal to Race programme from Coláiste an Chreagáin Gillian Byrnes, Eabha Donnelly, Megan Flynn and Leanne Egan pictured alongside (L–R) Equuip curriculum development and standards manager Dr Stephanie Scully, Agri Aware Chairman Shay Galvin, Agri Aware operations manager Aoife Kinnarney, and Equuip co-ordinator Aine O’Connor

The students were presented with a €1,000 cheque for their school to support educational learnings.

As part of the launch, students enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour of the Galway racecourse, gaining insight into what goes into hosting a race day from horse preparation to race management.

For this years programme, exciting new elements have been added to the programme, including the Equine Innovation Project which calls on students to come up and submit their ideas to support and advance the horse racing industry.

Designed for both students and teachers with or without prior industry knowledge, the course offers an accessible introduction to Ireland’s equine world while promoting career pathways within it.

Speaking at the launch, Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin said: “Over the past four years, we’ve seen incredible creativity from students who have brought the industry to life through their projects. We look forward to welcoming even more TY students this year to experience the journey From Foal to Race.”

Also speaking on the programme was manager of Equuip Elaine Burke said: “It is really exciting to be launching the 2025-2026 Foal to Race Programme in collaboration with Agri Aware. Each year we’ve seen this initiative grow and succeed, with more schools getting involved. It is such an important opportunity to show young people what makes our industry so special and highlight the amazing career opportunities available. If we want to keep inspiring the next generation and help them gain a connection to this sport big or small, programmes like this are absolutely vital.”

For further information about the From Foal to Race programme or to register your school, please click here