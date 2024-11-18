Agri Aware and equuip team up in search for next From Foal to Race winner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Agri Aware and equuip have teamed up once again in search for the next winner of the Transition Year (TY) programme From Foal to Race.

The equine focused programme, now entering its fourth year, has been a huge success and the search for the 2025 winner of the programme is now underway.

Agri Aware and equuip launched the programme for 2025 at Fairyhouse Racecourse alongside TY students from Loreto Secondary School in Navan, Co Meath.

On the day, students got a behind the scenes tour of what a race meet entails before heading out to the racetrack to see the horses in action and getting a chance to be involved in the prizegiving to a winning jockey.

Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin, TY students from Loreto Secondary School Navan, Co Meath, Agri Aware education officer Roisin Byrne and Heather Downey from equuip at the launch of the From Foal to Race programme for 2025 at Fairyhouse Racecourse

The From Foal to Race programme brings teachers and their students on a journey, gaining insight into the horse racing industry including the role of stud farms, animal welfare and other regulations of the industry.

The course is designed so that teachers and students with no prior knowledge of the industry can enroll in the programme and be in with a chance of becoming the next winner of the programme and securing a €1,000 prize for the school.

Speaking at the launch of the programme for 2025 was Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin who said: “We are delighted to be bringing From Foal to Race programme to TY students in 2025.

“The programme has been a great success with the winners of the programme in the last three years bringing their learnings of the programme in many forms that bring to light the amazing horse racing industry we have here in Ireland.

Aine O'Connor of equuip explaining the preparation and gear a jockey undergoes and uses for a race to TY students from Loreto Secondar School, Navan, at Fairyhouse Racecourse at the launch of the From Foal to Race programme for 2025

“We look forward to welcoming as many TY students to the programme in the coming weeks and hope they enjoy the From Foal to Race journey’.”

Looking forward to the programme in 2025 was equuip manager Elaine Burke who said: “Horse Racing Ireland’s equuip department are thrilled to launch the 2025 From Foal to Race TY programme. This programme is designed to inspire and educate, giving students direct access to experts and insights that showcase the full scope of racing from breeding and training to a day at the races.

“We look forward to nurturing future talent and fostering a deeper appreciation for the horse racing and breeding industry.”

To register for the 2025 From Foal to Race programme, click here.