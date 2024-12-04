Agri Aware and the National Dairy Council seek to dispel common myths on dairy with new campaign

Agri Aware and the National Dairy Council are delighted to launch its Legen-Dairy initiative seeking to dispel common myths about Irish dairy and dairy consumption with the new campaign centred around a survey.

The survey’s calls on third level students in colleges across the country to engage with the Legen-Dairy survey and for those who complete it will be in with a chance to win a fantastic ski-trip for two in the new year.

Students in third level colleges, typically aged between 17-24 years of age are encouraged to take part in the campaign giving them access to the correct information on Irish dairy production and dairy’s essential nutritional benefits. The results of the survey will guide the organisations’ understanding of this age cohort’s attitudes towards dairy and its role in their diet.

Speaking at the launch of the Legen-Dairy campaign at the University College Dublin Student Centre on Monday, December 2nd, was Agri Aware executive director Marcus O’Halloran who said: “This campaign is extremely important and the information that Agri Aware and the NDC will be able to find out from the target age demographic on their knowledge of Irish dairy and consumption will be critical.

Mark Keller of the National Dairy Council and Agri Aware executive director Marcus O'Halloran at the launch of the Legen-Dairy campaign at the University College of Dublin, Belfield, Co Dublin

“Both organisations advocate on behalf of dairy farmers and campaigns like the Legen-Dairy initiative are another step towards enhancing Irish dairy literacy among students in the 17-24 years of age bracket.

“These young consumers need to know the facts about Irish dairy and the importance of it to the economy, the environment and of course for their health.

“I’d encourage every third level student across the country to get involved, fill out the survey and who knows, you could be the lucky person who wins the fantastic prize on offer.”

Similarly, Mark Keller of the National Dairy Council said: “Young people are bombarded with so many messages across multiple platforms to do with their diet and wellbeing. Sometimes it can be hard to weed through the noise to get meaningful facts.

Mark Keller of the National Dairy Council and Marcus O'Halloran of Agri Aware engaging with a student from University College Dublin on the Legen-Dairy survey. Third level students across the country are encouraged get involved and fill out the survey

“We really want to educate young people at third level on the importance of a balanced diet while dispelling some of the myths around dairy consumption and its links to living a healthy active life, not to mention its critical role in the socio-economic health or our economy and local communities”

The Legen-Dairy survey is open for submissions until Friday, December 20th.