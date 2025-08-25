Agri Aware announces new board members and bids farewell to long-standing industry leaders

Agri Aware is pleased to announce a number of new appointments to its Board of Directors.

The newly appointed Board Members bring a wealth of experience across communications, animal welfare, and environmental and social governance issues.

Two senior communication specialists have joined the Board. Head of Communications at Bord Bia, Rosaleen O’Shaughnessy, replaces her former colleague, the now-retired Mike Neary. Furthermore, long-standing Board Member Jeanne Kelly is replaced by her colleague at Ornua, Group Communications Manager Sean O’Brien.

Bringing new expertise in the animal welfare space is Donal Lynch, founder of Slieve Bloom Veterinary and member of XL Vets Ireland.

Lastly, Dr. Lisa Koep, Chief ESG Officer at Tirlán, joins the Board of Agri Aware with a strong background in sustainability and ESG leadership.

Agri Aware would like to express its sincere thanks to outgoing Board Members Tim O’Mahony and Dr. Patrick Wall, who have retired from the Board. The Board also acknowledges the valuable contribution of Dr. Karina Pierce, who has stepped down.

Speaking on the new appointments, Agri Aware Chairman, Shay Galvin, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rosaleen, Sean, Donal and Lisa on to the Board. Their expertise and experience span a broad range of areas within the agricultural sector and will be a tremendous asset in continuing Agri Aware’s work in enhancing agricultural literacy.

“We are deeply grateful to the contributions of Tim, Patrick, Jeanne, Mike and Karina for their long-standing commitment to Agri Aware. We look forward to building on their achievements with the energy and expertise of our existing and new board members.”