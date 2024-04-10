Agri Aware gets set to kick off its in-person farm safety workshops in primary schools this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The initiative called Safe Farm Futures, supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, is set to see Agri Aware's farm safety officer visit primary schools across the country and educate the next generation on all things farm safety.

In-person workshops will be held in primary schools across the country over an eight-week period for schools that signed up their students to the programme which is nearly at 25,000 with the first of these workshops taking place this Friday, April 12 in Co Meath.

Agri Aware’s new farm safety officer Ashley Traynor will be delivering the workshops nationwide.

Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin and Agri Aware farm safety Officer Ashley Traynor launching its new primary school programme Safe Farm Futures workshops which are set to kick off next week for eight weeks in schools across the country. Picture: Submitted

The aim of the workshops is to educate students on various aspects of farm safety through engaging and interactive activities by creating awareness of potential dangers and promoting responsible behaviour when on and working on farms.

Speaking ahead of the farm safety initiative roadshow, Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin said: “Year in, year out we sadly hear of fatalities on farms and what's also a concern is the near misses we don't hear about on farms.

“Educating the next generation on the importance of being safe on farms is hugely important especially at a young age to ensure good habits, rather than bad habits are acted upon.

“Ensuring children understand and can see dangers on a farm from a young age, and educating them on how to be safe be it around livestock or machinery is what Safe Farm Futures is all about.