Agri Aware launch campaign to raise awareness on physical health, mental health and farm safety

Agri Aware has announced the launch of its Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field campaign with the support of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

This campaign aims to raise awareness on physical health, mental health and farm safety among the farming community.

Over the course of the three-week campaign, kicking off this Thursday October 24th, Agri Aware will be sharing stories of farmers and those working in the agricultural sector who will be speaking about their physical health, mental health and farm safety journeys.

Each week, starting this Thursday, a video will be released along with expert advice and contact information related to each of the topics to raise awareness and provide support to the farming community.

In the first of the three-part video series as part of Agri Aware's Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field campaign,Nicholas King, a beef and sheep farmer from Co Tipperary will share his physical health story and journey

The second instalment will be released on Thursday October 31st and the last on Thursday, November 7th.

The three people involved who will be sharing their story, include Nicholas King, a beef and sheep farmer from Co Tipperary, Kerrie Leonard, a drystock farmer and thoroughbred horse breeder also from Co Meath and Andrew Bonham from a sheep farm in Co Westmeath who works for Meath Farm Machinery as a sales specialist.

The first video will be released this Thursday, October 24th and will see Nicholas King share his physical health journey, detailing his struggles as an emotional eater that led to weight issues to now being physically healthy and confident in himself.

Kerrie Leonard is next and will share her experience of being involved in a farm accident when she was six years of age to where her she is now, being active on the farm and breeding thoroughbred horses.

In the second installment of the three-part video series as part of Agri Aware's Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field campaign, Kerrie Leonard, a paralypian, farmer and horse breeder from farmer Co Meath will share her farm safety story and journey

Lastly, Andrew Bonham from Co Westmeath will share his mental health journey and detail how he went about improving his mental well-being whilst losing some of friends during that time to the same struggle.

Speaking at the launch of the Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field campaign, Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin said: “This campaign is hugely important as the three topics highlighted pass the door of many, if not all farm families.

“The three farmer stories showcased in this campaign will highlight the battles those in the farming community have to deal with head on but also how they can have overcome them.

“We hope that this campaign helps to raise awareness around farmers physical and mental well-being and farm safety and showcase that it is okay to reach out for help, advice and support during the tough days.

In the final installment of the three-part video series as part of Agri Aware's Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field campaign, Andrew Bonham a sales specialist with Meath Farm Machinery and a sheep farmer from Co Westmeath will share his mental health story and journey

“The hope is that these stories will start the conversation for those that are struggling and give them the confidence and tools to help overcome those struggles.

“No matter the weather, we are here to help sow the seeds of wellness, in every field.”

To find out more about this campaign see agriaware.ie or on the Agri Aware social media channels @agriaware.