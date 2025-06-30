Agri Aware launch patron support package with founding patron FBD Insurance

Agri Aware is delighted to announce the launch of its patron support package, aimed at recognising the continued role patrons play in the success of the organisation’s mission of enhancing agricultural literacy.

The launch of the patron support package took place at the FBD House in Bluebell, Co Dublin.

The launch saw Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin joined by FBD Trust chairman Mr Michael Berkery.

FBD are one of five stakeholders that founded Agri Aware in 1996, alongside the Irish Farmers Association, the Irish Farmers Journal, Bord Bia and Ornua.

Now in its 29th year of existence, Agri Aware’s portfolio of work has grown extensively in recent years and now boasts the support of over 50 patrons, many of whom are linked directly to the agricultural sector in Ireland.

By supporting Agri Aware, patrons demonstrate a commitment to strong governance practices and meaningful industry impact. This in turn allows patrons of Agri Aware to align with key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, positioning each company as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. This will be recognised through an exclusive patron badge that patrons of Agri Aware can display across the company.

Speaking at the launch of patron support package, Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin said: “Without the continued support of our patrons, the work we do at Agri Aware would not be possible.

“Today’s launch of the patron support package aims to recognise further the support our patrons give the organisation in our mission of enhancing agricultural literacy through its ESG commitment.

“The patron support package, which is signified with a unique badge that patrons can incorporate across its organisation as supporter of the work we do, is another step in Agri Aware’s goal of expanding its portfolio of work and to acknowledge that expansion due to the commitment of its patrons, both existing and new.

“Now in our 29th year of existence, it’s important we solidify our position as the go to organisation to educate the public on Irish agriculture and food production and acknowledge how we do this, through the support of our patrons with the patron bade and package.”

Echoing the comments of the Agri Aware chairman was the chairman of FBD Trust Mr Michael Berkery who said: “Agri Aware play a crucial role in connecting the Irish public,

especially our young people, with the origins of their food, the importance of sustainable farming, and the value of the people and processes behind every plate. As a founding patron of Agri Aware, we are proud to continue supporting this important work of enhancing agricultural literacy.”