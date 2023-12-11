Agri Aware has launched its festive social media video campaign ‘Savour Local Flavour this Christmas’ which is to recognise and support the work Irish farmers do to produce food 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days of the year.

There is no time like Christmas, when families come together to enjoy local fresh Irish produce and Agri Aware is looking to showcase the faces that produce the food savoured this festive season.

From delicious meat to flavoursome vegetables, Irish farmers grow and produce food that caters to the needs of everyone at the dinner table and Agri Aware want to showcase that this Christmas.

Agri Aware is looking to highlight the importance of what Irish farmers do and give some well-deserved recognition through showcasing the origin of the food they produce that will be served at the dinner table this Christmas.

Beef cattle on the farm of Agri Aware Chairman Shay Galvin. (Pic: Agri Aware)

Led by Agri Aware this campaign is farmer driven with the ask being for farmers in 30 seconds to introduce themselves and proudly showcase the food they produce, and the important role agriculture plays in putting food on the tables of a nation. Furthermore, to spread the word of this campaign, the ask is to tag @agriaware on all social media platforms and using the hashtag #savourlocal when posting their video on social media.

The campaign will run until Sunday 24 December.

Speaking about the launch of this important campaign, Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin said: “It’s critical that we continue to highlight the work that farmers do to produce quality sustainable food.

“At a time when Irish farmers are under pressure to remain viable be it due to economic, policy or environmental pressures, it’s important we take a step back and remember the work farmers do across all sectors to put food on our tables.

Irish produce being served up at the dinner table at Christmas time. (Pic: Agri Aware)

“At times, we can take for granted the work farmers do when we simply walk into the shop to pick up a carton of milk, a pound of butter, vegetables or a cut of delicious meat from the butcher counter.

“This campaign we are launching and running up to Christmas is to put faces to the produce we are lucky to buy in the shop and give credit where it’s often not given.