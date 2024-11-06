Agri Aware is delighted to announce the launch of its Farm Safety First workshop roadshow for Transition Year (TY) students kicking off next Monday, November 11th.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TY students will receive in-person workshops delivered by Agri Aware education officers on farm safety over a two-week period where 46 workshops will take place in secondary schools across 22 counties.

The Farm Safety First programme, supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine aims to educate TY students on the challenges and dangers of farming by promoting safe farm practices and providing guidance on how to stay safe while working on farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course is designed specifically for TY students and covers a wide range of farm health and safety topics, including personal safety and awareness, identifying hazards and understanding warning signs, staying safe around livestock and best practices for working with machinery.

Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin alongside TY students from Loreto Secondary School in Navan Co Meath at the launch of the Farm Safety First workshop roadshow kicking off next week. Agri Aware education officers will deliver 46 workshops across 22 counties over a two-week period on farm safety

Each workshop will focus on three core areas, which include: understanding potential dangers by recognizing warning signs and staying vigilant; preparing for tasks with proper Personal Protective Equipment and knowledge; and implementing best practices to assess and safely handle farm tasks. The workshops will be interactive, with hands on tasks throughout for students to engage with.

Speaking on the launch of the Farm Safety First workshops, Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin said: “TY is an important time for secondary school students. They are exploring the world, and in many rural communities, they are working on or around farms. Farm Safety First aims to equip these students with the skills to stay safe on farms and to ensure they have the tools to make level-headed decisions."

“A visit from our education officers will help to reinforce these messages. Our team has real experience on farms and understands how critical farm safety is and we hope students take away important learnings from the workshops.”