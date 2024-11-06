Agri Aware to visit 22 counties to educate transition year students on farm safety starting next week
TY students will receive in-person workshops delivered by Agri Aware education officers on farm safety over a two-week period where 46 workshops will take place in secondary schools across 22 counties.
The Farm Safety First programme, supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine aims to educate TY students on the challenges and dangers of farming by promoting safe farm practices and providing guidance on how to stay safe while working on farms.
The course is designed specifically for TY students and covers a wide range of farm health and safety topics, including personal safety and awareness, identifying hazards and understanding warning signs, staying safe around livestock and best practices for working with machinery.
Each workshop will focus on three core areas, which include: understanding potential dangers by recognizing warning signs and staying vigilant; preparing for tasks with proper Personal Protective Equipment and knowledge; and implementing best practices to assess and safely handle farm tasks. The workshops will be interactive, with hands on tasks throughout for students to engage with.
Speaking on the launch of the Farm Safety First workshops, Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin said: “TY is an important time for secondary school students. They are exploring the world, and in many rural communities, they are working on or around farms. Farm Safety First aims to equip these students with the skills to stay safe on farms and to ensure they have the tools to make level-headed decisions."
“A visit from our education officers will help to reinforce these messages. Our team has real experience on farms and understands how critical farm safety is and we hope students take away important learnings from the workshops.”