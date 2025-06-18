Agri Aware welcome over 4,000 people across its Open Farm events in Kildare and Galway
Open Farm, the flagship event of Ireland’s agri-educational food body, was hailed a resounding success, offering families a unique opportunity to experience life on a working farm while gaining insights into Irish agriculture and food production.
On Thursday June 12 a schools day was held at the Doran's dairy farm in Donadea Co Kildare and the Fahy's beef farm in Ardrahan Co Galway where 900 primary schools students received an educational day of learning on dairy and beef farms learning all about Irish agriculture.
On Saturday, the Doran family farm opened its gates to the general public for a fun-filled family day out.
Visitors enjoyed a self-guided tour of the working dairy farm, cookery demonstrations by chef Eoin Sheehan, live sheep shearing by Karol Devaney, insightful panel discussions by industry experts, and plenty of delicious food and complementary Mooju milk drinks supplied by Tirlán.
Sunday's event at the Fahy family farm continued the weekend, with even more opportunities for families to engage with farm life.
Agri Aware’s Mobile Farm brought pigs, hens, and sheep for children to interact with, while visitors explored woodland-themed versions of classic games, face painting, machinery displays, sheepdog trials, and cookery demos. Highlights also included calving and lambing demonstrations using Teagasc simulators.
Most importantly, visitors experienced a true 360° view of Irish agriculture witnessing first-hand where their food comes from and how it is produced sustainably.
Both farms showcased the many environmental measures being implemented.
Speaking at the conclusion of both events, Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin said: “Agri Aware’s mission of enhancing agricultural literacy is not possible without the support of people like the Doran and Fahy family who give up their farms to host these events who we are very thankful to.
“Consumers are further becoming removed from farms and knowing about where the food they consume comes from. Events like Open Farm help to bridge that gap between the producer and consumer – which is critical.
“I’d like to further thank the supporters of this event. We are already looking forward and thinking ahead to next year’s Open Farm.”