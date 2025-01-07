Agri Aware’s farm walk and talk returns with extra dates for this year’s series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Agri Aware’s popular Farm Walk and Talk series is back for 2025, offering second-level students studying agricultural science the chance to step onto farms across the country in the coming weeks.

This year, the series has expanded with the inclusion of farm safety talks, complementing expert-led discussions on a wide range of agricultural topics.

Students will have the unique opportunity to take their classroom learnings to the farmyard and witness real-world applications of the latest agricultural techniques and practices.

Demand among secondary schools for the event has exceeded capacity once again, and as a result, extra dates and capacities at some of the locations have been added to cater to this demand.

Dr Paul Crosson, principal research scientist at Teagasc, Adam Woods, suckler and beef editor at The Irish Farmers Journal, Zoe McKay, assistant Professor of Grass and Forage Science at UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science, Jim Mulhall, vice-chairman of Agri Aware, and students from Scoil Mhuire, Trim

This year’s series will start off in Co Tipperary on Wednesday, February 26th, and conclude on Friday, March 14th, at Kildalton Agricultural College in Kilkenny.

After a successful 2024, where just under 4,000 students took part, Agri Aware is looking forward to meeting teachers and students once again on farms where the most modern, up-to-date research, technology, and practices are implemented.

This year’s launch took place at Teagasc Grange in Co Meath, which is one of the venues once again for this year’s series.

On the day, Agri Aware vice-chairman Jim Mulhall was joined by partners of the series, which include the Irish Farmers Journal, Teagasc, and University College Dublin School of Agriculture and Food Science, as well as students from Scoil Mhuire Trim.

Giving an insight into the importance of the farm walk and talk series at the launch in Teagasc Grange was Agri Aware vice-chairman Jim Mulhall.

Mr Mulhall said: “Agri Aware’s farm walk and talk series is a superb initiative, bringing second-level Agricultural Science students onto farms across the country.

“For some students, this will be their first time on a farm, while for others, it will be an opportunity to take home learnings to their own family farms.

“Most importantly, the series aims to garner a greater understanding of the Leaving Certificate Agricultural Science curriculum and embed in students the theory they have learned in class and see it in practice on a farm.

Students studying Agricultural Science for the Leaving Certificate will have the chance to engage with industry experts and gain hands-on experience at one of Agri Aware's farm walk and talk events

“The knowledge of the speakers at each of the events, from the colleges to our patrons, is second to none and will most definitely bring a greater understanding to students of Irish agriculture, food production, and sustainability.

“We look forward to welcoming teachers and students over the course of the three weeks and would like to thank our series partners for their continued support of this initiative.”