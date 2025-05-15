Agri committee listens to the voice of young farmers at Balmoral Show

The Assembly’s Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs took its weekly meeting to the Balmoral Show where it heard from the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster who focused on the issues and challenges faced by young farmers throughout Northern Ireland.

Speaking after Thursday’s visit, the committee chairperson Robbie Butler MLA said: “We were delighted to take our meeting to the Balmoral Show this week and to hear directly from young farmers on the very particular issues they face in the midst of an increasingly changing and challenging agricultural landscape.

“While issues such as dealing with the complexity of new policy schemes, access to land and disease management are not unique to young farmers; there is a sense that they feel disproportionately affected by the lack of financial support and accessible training and development opportunities available to them.”

The chairperson continued: “Our farms are at the very heart of local rural communities and it’s crucial that we do all that we can to help young farmers to navigate towards creating viable and sustainable farms and agricultural industries.

“It is particularly important that young farmers who are trying to balance both agricultural and environmental challenges through diversification are financially incentivised and supported through relevant developmental initiatives.

“The young farmers underlined to us today that they also face specific challenges around the availability of land with the traditional conacre system, characterised by short-term leases, providing little or no security for long-term investment and planning.

“This also has a significant knock-on effect with regards environmental considerations, as young farmers attempting to develop their farms and agricultural output are often financially discouraged from investing in environmental and sustainability initiatives, such as improving soil quality.”

The chairperson concluded: “I’d like to take this opportunity today, on behalf of the committee to thank the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster for their comprehensive and informative briefing.

“We remain committed to listening to and supporting all those in our rural communities in relation to ensuring that future agricultural and environmental policies and funding streams are targeted and fit for purpose.

“Collaboration with our stakeholders is at the very centre of our role and we look forward to working with the minister and his department to find viable and sustainable pathways towards securing continued innovation and growth for young farmers and all those in our rural communities.”

At today’s meeting the Ulster Farmers’ Union also updated members on a range of matters, including: its next steps regarding proposed inheritance tax changes; its initial views on the Nutrients Action Program Consultation and the Bovine Tuberculosis in Northern Ireland - Blueprint for Eradication.

Following the meeting, the committee was joined by colleagues from the economy committee who took part in a Q and A panel event with representatives from the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.