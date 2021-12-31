Agriculture Minister says there are many opportunities as we enter the New Year

As we mark the end of 2021, Minister Poots has taken this opportunity to wish a very happy New Year to readers of the Farming Life and, indeed, the wider farming and rural community.

“For many of you, the last year has been a difficult one, not least because of the continuing scourge of Covid which has blighted all our lives, but you have shown incredible strength and resilience to get through all the challenges presented,” he commented.

“I could rightly talk about the remarkable value of the agri-food industry to our rural economy, the number of people it employs and the unbelievable number of people it feeds both home and abroad – but what makes the sector so special to the cultural and natural heritage of Northern Ireland, and to me, is you – the farmers and growers.

“You have once again shown a great sense of pride and duty in all you have achieved this last year, and much of it in very difficult circumstances.

“I’ve no doubt more challenges lie ahead but so do many opportunities.”

Mr Poots continued: “Together we can take them head on and in doing so, prosper both as an industry but more importantly as a community, a community of which I am very proud to be part.