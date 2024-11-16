Agriculture Ministers intends to publish new bTB delivery plan 'before the end of the year'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In order to address the rising levels of bTB across Northern Ireland, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has asked the Chief Veterinary Officer to undertake a “thorough review” of matters relating to the TB programme and policy, with a new delivery plan expected before the end of the year.

In a written assembly question, South Down MLA Diane Forsythe asked the DAERA Minister to outline what actions are being taken to address rising levels of TB.

In his response, Mr Muir said he shares Ms Forsythe’s concerns regarding the current high rate of TB incidence and the impact this is having on “hard working farm families”.

He stated: “Bovine Tuberculosis is one of the most challenging issues faced by the cattle farmers in Northern Ireland.

“With herd incidence currently at over 10 per cent, one farm in 10 has experienced the difficulties associated with a new TB breakdown in the past year.”

Minister Muir said he has heard directly from farmers in relation to the impact this is having, both from a financial perspective but also, importantly, on their mental and physical health.

He continued: “Tackling this disease is also having a significant impact on my department’s budget. Almost 56 million pounds was spent on the control of TB in the last year, whilst current estimates indicate a rise in programme costs to approximately 60 million pounds for this financial year.

“The high cost of controlling TB is not sustainable – not to farm businesses nor to my department.

“To address the rising levels of bTB, I have asked Brian Dooher, Chief Veterinary Officer, to undertake a thorough review of matters relating to our TB programme and policy, including the actions contained in the Bovine TB Eradication Strategy.

“This review will include an assessment of possible enhanced measures to address cattle to cattle spread and outline next steps pertaining to our stakeholder engagement and participation.

“The review will also plot the path ahead in determining the most appropriate means to address the role played by badgers in the spread and endurance of the disease and provide associated timelines.

“The Chief Veterinary Officer has engaged with a wide range of stakeholders to hear their views and the latest evidence on how bovine TB can be successfully tackled here.

“The CVO has also consulted with the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute and colleagues in neighbouring jurisdictions to ensure that we are fully up to date on work currently taking place and that our TB Programme is based on the latest evidence and best practices.

“I am looking forward to considering the CVO’s findings and I intend to publish a new delivery plan before the end of the year.

“I anticipate that this plan will set out our immediate and medium-term priorities and will seek to reinvigorate our efforts to support farmers in tackling this costly disease.”

In the last financial year, the NI bTB programme cost to government was just under £55.7m, with £36.5m of this paid as compensation for the removal of bovines, the minister has revealed.

Responding to a further written question on the topic of TB, this time from East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden, the minister again confirmed current estimates for this year indicate the cost of the programme could rise to around £60m.

Ms Sugden asked the minister to detail the current and projected annual cost to the public purse and farmers “by not implementing a Bovine TB Eradication Strategy as soon as possible”.

Responding to Ms Sugden, the Agriculture Minister said: “In 2021, a business case supporting development of the NI bTB Eradication Strategy estimated farmer costs, resulting from a bTB breakdown in Northern Ireland, to be just over £14m in total per annum. However, it is acknowledged that rises in bTB incidence will have also resulted in increasing costs to farmers and farm businesses.

“The costs of controlling this disease are therefore not sustainable for either the public purse or for hard working farm businesses,” he added.