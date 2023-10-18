The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) welcomed past students and their families to the autumn graduation at Enniskillen Campus on Friday 13 October 2023.

The graduation celebrated the achievements of students completing Level 2 and Level 3 part-time work-based agriculture courses.

Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director, welcomed back and thanked Danielle McKeever, a past Enniskillen Campus graduate now working with Coolmore Stud, for inspiring the students with her address and presenting special awards at the ceremony.

Part-time agriculture course delivery at Enniskillen Campus enables students to continue to work in their home area, whilst gaining a formal academic qualification. Many agriculture students study through the apprenticeship route at Enniskillen Campus. However, farmers also have the opportunity to encourage their employees to gain a Level 2 or Level 3 qualification through the work-based course.

On congratulating the students on their achievements, Philip Holdsworth, Senior Lecturer, commented: “Today we celebrate the successes of our Level 2 and Level 3 Work-based and Apprenticeship Agriculture students. The courses we deliver at Enniskillen Campus provide excellent opportunities for school leavers and those already working in agriculture to gain the most up to date skills and knowledge required to be successful in the industry.

“The students here today have benefitted from the flexibility of attaining a well-recognised formal agricultural qualification whilst in employment, essentially earning and learning at the same time. Today is not the end of your educational journey, you have the chance to progress on to the Level 3 or the Level 4 qualification in Agricultural Business Management.

“Our three part-time programmes open up many opportunities for career progression within the agricultural industry. We urge you to never stop learning as learning brings with it success.”

If you know of someone interested in working within the agriculture industry and living in Co Fermanagh or Co Tyrone, encourage them to consider CAFRE.

Earn and learn through applying to study agriculture part-time at CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus.

Applications are open for courses starting in September 2024, for those leaving school after GCSE level/Year 12 study.

1 . Agriculture student awards at Enniskillen Campus Luke Little (Newtownbutler) was presented with the Fermanagh Cup by Philip Holdsworth (Senior Lecturer, CAFRE) at the Enniskillen Awards Ceremony. Luke received the award in recognition of being the top part-time Co. Fermanagh Agriculture student. (Pic: CAFRE) Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

2 . Agriculture student awards at Enniskillen Campus Diana Armstrong presented the Harry West Prize to Ryan Fair (Newtownstewart) in recognition for endeavour. Ryan, a past pupil of Castlederg High School, graduated with a Level 3 Diploma in Work-based Agriculture studied at CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus. (Pic: CAFRE) Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

3 . Agriculture student awards at Enniskillen Campus Stewart Little from Ballinamallard, a past pupil of Devenish College was presented with the Fermanagh Grassland Club Prize awarded for grass skills at the CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus Awards Ceremony. Congratulating Stewart are Roland Graham (Chairman of Fermanagh Grassland Club) and William Johnston (Lecturer, CAFRE). (Pic: CAFRE) Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales