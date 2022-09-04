AgriSearch and UFU launch autumn survey

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of this survey is to understand what steps farmers have taken / plan to take to mitigate against rising costs, as well as their future plans to build resilience into their business to buffer against extreme price volatility.

The survey is aimed at farmers from all sectors to understand their buying behaviour for inputs such as feed and fertiliser this year, as well as farmer’s plans for future purchases for the winter and 2023 growing season.

The survey also looks at application rates and feeding rates to understand how farmers have been using inputs on farm compared to previous years and how increasing costs have forced behavioural change.

The AgriSearch/UFU Autumn Rising Costs Survey is now open

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the increased input costs, the survey aims to quantify how many farmers have taken steps to improve utilisation and management of on farm resources such as manure from livestock through more targeted application, precision application, or slurry testing, or improving grassland management through lime application, reseeding, introduction of clover and improving grazing management.

The survey also aims to determine the quantity and quality of silage made this year to understand the feeding strategy of farmers as winter approaches.

With the dry weather that has been experienced in the East, some farmers have had to begin feeding silage that had been intended for winter feeding to livestock due to restricted grass growth.

The survey aims to examine how the current weather events have impacted on winter fodder stocks, and understand if farmers have adequately prepared for the winter period by ensuring they have enough winter forage available through carrying out a fodder budget.

UFU president David Brown said: “For months we have been hearing the struggles that our members are facing due to rising input costs such as feed, fertiliser and fuel.

“AgriSearch’s survey allows us to collate farmers intentions this autumn and winter to see the effect this is going to have on Northern Ireland’s food producing capacity.

“Given the concerns around food security across the globe, as a nation we cannot see our capacity to produce food compromised.

“Our family farms produce high-quality food to some of the highest standards and we need to ensure that this continues in a sustainable way. We are at a critical crossroad.”

AgriSearch’s general manager Jason Rankin said: “The spring survey provided extremely useful and timely information for the Rising Costs Industry Taskforce.

“The situation has evolved considerably since the spring which is why AgriSearch have launched this new survey in conjunction with the Ulster Farmer’s Union to get a better understanding of how farmers have been reacting to this unprecedented situation.

“I would like to thank all the members of the Rising Costs Industry Taskforce for their assistance in constructing this survey.”