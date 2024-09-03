AgriSearch led study tour investigates sheep related research and innovation in Republic of Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AgriSearch have been concerned about the lack of recent sheep research being commissioned by DAERA at AFBI. The sheep sector is an important part of Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector and sheep farming is often the mainstay enterprise in less favoured areas. Sheep farming also has an important role in maintaining our upland areas and delivering a wide range of ecosystem services.

To address these issues, and to help develop recommendations for future sheep research and innovation AgriSearch formed a Sheep Working Group which held its first meeting earlier this year. Arising from this it was decided to organise a study tour to examine Research & Innovation in the sheep sector in the Republic of Ireland. Members of the Sheep Working Group were joined by members of the Northern Ireland Sheep Taskforce and a total of eleven people participated in the AgriSearch led study tour.

The first port of call was the Lyons Estate Research Farm of University College Dublin where Professor Tommy Boland gave the group an overview of recent sheep research. The group then got the opportunity to visit the long-term experiments in multi-species swards and grass / white clover swards.

Delegates then met with Jaynell Anderson and Sean Godfrey of Sheep Ireland who gave a detailed overview of the activities of Sheep Ireland and how it has evolved since it was first established fifteen years ago.

The following day delegates visited Teagasc’s Sheep Research station at Athenry, Dr Philip Creighton (Sheep Enterprise Leader) gave an overview of Teagasc’s extensive sheep research activities which take a systems based approach. Areas examined include genetics, methane emissions and feed additives, parasite management and anthelmintic use, grassland research (including the use of clovers, multi-species swards and alternative forage options) and water quality.

Dr Creighton also outlined the BETTER Farm Sheep Programme which consists of seven lowland and four hill farms. The objective of the BETTER Farm Sheep programme is to establish focal points for the on-farm implementation, development and evaluation of technology that is relevant to the sheep sector.The group then got a chance to look at the sheep grazing platform at Athenry and discussed the ongoing research on water quality taking place there.

The group found the study tour very beneficial and will be meeting again in the coming days to discuss the key lessons from the trip and how these could be applied to future Research and Innovation programmes in Northern Ireland.