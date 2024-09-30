Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AgriSearch are to hold a conference to mark the 25th anniversary of GrassCheck.

The conference will take place in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown, on Tuesday, November 12 at 10.30am.

The title of the conference is ‘Future-Proofing Our Pastures: 25 Years of GrassCheck and Beyond’.

Over the last 25 years the GrassCheck programme has been fundamental in assisting ruminant livestock farmers maximise returns from grazed grass.

This initiative led by AgriSearch, AFBI and CAFRE, and supported by DAERA and the UK Agri-Tech Centre, has monitored year on year variations in grass growth providing valuable information to both farmers and policy makers during this time.

The conference will look back at the 25 years of accumulated data examining how grass growth patterns have changed in that time. It will also look forward to the next 25 years and the challenges grassland farmers will face and ask how farmers can adapt their swards and their management to meet these future challenges.

Speakers will include Dr David Patterson and Dr Taro Takahashi from AFBI, Dr Sinclair Mayne (Independent Consultant), Jason Rankin (AgriSearch) and special guest speaker Dr Brendan Horan from Teagasc. The conference will also feature contributions from GrassCheck farmers from across Northern Ireland.

Further details on the conference will be announced over the coming weeks. All are welcome and places can be booked via the AgriSearch website.