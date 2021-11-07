AgriSearch to host session at Sheep Breeders Round Table on-line conference

Edward Adamson

This years’ event has moved online with a full week of sessions planned across a wide variety of topics relevant to the sheep industry today.

The conference is free of charge and will run from Monday 15 - Friday 19 November with six sessions available across the week. The conference kicks off on Monday lunchtime, followed by four evening sessions, each hosted by a different levy board from each of the four UK nations. The conference will then close with the National Sheep Association hosting the final Friday lunchtime session.

AgriSearch are delighted to be involved in the event and will be hosting the evening session on Thursday 18th November. The theme of this session is “Future-proofing your sheep business”.

Speakers will include Professor Eric Morgan and sheep farmer John Martin who have been participating a European Innovation Partnership (EIP) project looking at the feasibility of implementing targeted selective treatment of anthelmintics on farm – a possible strategy in tackling anthelmintic resistance.

In addition, John Gilliland from Devenish and sheep farmer Roger Bell will be presenting on the work of the ARCZero EIP project which seeks to measure and manage carbon flows at the individual farm level to empower farmers to make positive change towards carbon zero farming. Finally,

Dr Aurélie Aubry and Dr Naomi Rutherford from AFBI will present the results of the feed efficiency studies conducted as part of the RamCompare project and long-term on-farm sheep breeding studies.

Taking advantage of the online format a range of international speakers, breeders and commercial farmers will join each session to provide open, honest, first-hand experience from their involvement in the various projects.