Agrisearch warns of potential winter fodder crisis

Over 800 farmers participated in an on-line survey conducted by AgriSearch and the Ulster Farmers’ Union to examine the impact of the rising costs of farm inputs and the decisions farmers are making in light of this.

In the past 12 months fertiliser prices have increased by 160% and concentrate prices have increased by around 33% with further increases expected.

The results of the survey show that 16% of farmers have not bought any manufactured fertiliser this year (or carried over significant stocks from last year). Of those that have purchased fertiliser, 72% intend to reduce their application rates. 56% of farmers indicated they are intending to reduce concentrate feeding rate. The survey results also indicate that there are relatively low stocks of silage left on farms from last winter with 68% of farmers reporting that they have less than 10% left.

AgriSearch’s General Manager Jason Rankin said, “There appears to be a mismatch between fertiliser application rates, silage reserves, the amounts of concentrates being fed on the one hand and stocking rates on the other, with only 45% of farmers planning to reduce stocking rates.

“The kind of options we had in the past for dealing with fodder shortages will either not be available this winter or will be at an exorbitant price. It is vital that all farmers take immediate steps to ensure that they have ample fodder stocks for animals they intend to keep next winter.