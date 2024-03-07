Ahoghill WI recently celebrated their 75th birthday with a meal in Toast, Cullybackey.

Following a delicious meal, there was a special surprise for three ladies who together have been members of the WI for over 100 years. Marbeth Hill, Eileen McFall and Alma Suthers were made honorary members and were presented with framed certificates to mark the occasion.

Yvonne Crabbe paid a tribute to Marbeth who has been in the WI for 44 years and who has excelled in a wide range of Crafts, obtaining many Craft ribbons. Dorothy Watson thanked Eileen for her contribution to WI. Again Eileen is a keen member, entering competitions and excelling in her floral arrangements.

Maureen Scullion had written a special poem about Alma. This described her talents and contribution to WI.

President, Shirley Marshall presented awards for recent competitions.

Alma Suthers won the Jubilee cup for monthly and Area competitions. Valerie Shaw was runner up. Pearl Fleming won the shield for bowls. The Quiz shield was presented to a very knowledgeable team - Valerie Shaw, Liz Gardiner and Wendy Keyes who recently won the Area quiz in Carnlough and now go forward to the final.

A celebratory cake had been baked by member, Valerie Shaw. Shirley Marshall and Eileen McFall cut the cake which was then enjoyed by everyone present.

A perfect evening ended with entertainment by a number of musicians from Ballymena ukulele group.

The ladies enjoyed a medley of lively music and songs and were encouraged to participate.

The next meeting is on the first Wed of April at Ahoghill Community Centre and all ladies are welcome to attend.