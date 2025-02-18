Ahoghill YFC are full steam ahead for what should be a very busy 2025

Ahoghill YFC had a fantastic year during 2024 celebrating various achievements throughout the club and raising money for two very important charities: Tiny Life and Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

A grand total of over £4,000 was raised throughout last year, which will be spilt between both charities and Ahoghill YFC can’t wait to present both cheques in the upcoming weeks.

Ahoghill YFC kick started January off with their first club meeting of 2025 being our annual general meeting, when Ahoghill YFC selected their new committee.

These included: president, Fiona Speers, vice president, block re-election, club leader, Ruth Dick, assistant club leader, Jodie Wylie, secretary, Catherine Chesney, assistant secretary, Sarah Chesney, treasurer, Lydia Gillespie, assistant treasurer, Ruth Dick and Dave Murray, PRO, Judith Gillespie, assistant PRO, Anna Duffin, county representative, Ruth Dick, stock judging representative, Lydia Gillespie, catering officer, Jodie Wylie, assistant catering officer, Rebecca Weir, UFU representative, Dave Murray, boys sports co-ordinators, Sam Millar and Philip Speers, girls sports co-ordinator, Anna Duffin, Ballymena Show representatives, Ruth Dick, Lydia Gillespie, Judith Gillespie, Catherine Chesney, Sarah Chesney and Anna Duffin, additional committee, Kathryn Speers, Adam McClean and Ellie McAuley.

Ahoghill YFC celebrating 95 years of Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster

This year Ahoghill YFC have also selected two new charities, which provide amazing services and support to their past and present members: Aplastic Anaemia Trust and Antrim Area Renal Unit. A

hoghill YFC are doing numerous fund-raising events this year including: The annual big breakfast, Belfast City Marathon, annual treasure hunt and many more.

Furthermore, Ahoghill YFC was a busy month for members attending numerous competitions.

Judith Gillespie, Lydia Gillespie, Sophie Smyth, Catherine Chesney and Robbie Linton, all made it through to stage two of the Ulster Young Farmer competition – they all now await the results.

Ahoghill YFC’s AGM - Ruth Dick (club leader), Lydia Gillespie (treasurer), Elizabeth Adair (chairperson of the AGM) and Judith Gillespie (PRO)

Members also took part in the demonstration and presentation competition online at the end of the month.

Members also travelled to Corrick House Hotel to celebrate 95 years of the Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster - they all had a wonderful evening joining past members and young farmers clubs from all over Northern Ireland.